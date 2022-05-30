featured hot Beloit home damaged by fire and dog rescued Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email May 30, 2022 May 30, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Beloit Fire Department Lt. Jeremy Flanagan inspects parts of a fire engine at BFD Fire Station 3. Austin Montgomery/Beloit Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT - A residential fire was reported at about 10 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of LaSalle Street, according to Beloit Fire Department reports.When crews opened the front door, heavy black smoke was seen throughout the house. It took an extended time to find the main area of the fire. Once the fire was found, crews quickly extinguished it.A dog was rescued from the house and Beloit and and Janesville paramedics performed life saving measures on the dog. The owners were able to transport the dog to a veterinarian for treatment.No one was home when the fire started and no injuries to people occurred.The cause of the fire is being investigated. No damage estimate was available as of Monday.Janesville and Town of Beloit firefighters assisted on scene. City of Beloit crews were responding to different calls prior to this call coming into dispatch. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beloit Fire Department Janesville Fire Department Dog Rescued Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Memorial Day parades and ceremonies planned across Winnebago and Rock counties Former South Beloit High standout Lenette (Range) Holden to join Sports Hall Clinton to host Memorial Day parade Janesville man sentenced for child pornography Beloit food trucks gear up for summer season Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime