Fire1
Beloit Fire Department Lt. Jeremy Flanagan inspects parts of a fire engine at BFD Fire Station 3.

 Austin Montgomery/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT - A residential fire was reported at about 10 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of LaSalle Street, according to Beloit Fire Department reports.

When crews opened the front door, heavy black smoke was seen throughout the house. It took an extended time to find the main area of the fire. Once the fire was found, crews quickly extinguished it.

A dog was rescued from the house and Beloit and and Janesville paramedics performed life saving measures on the dog. The owners were able to transport the dog to a veterinarian for treatment.

No one was home when the fire started and no injuries to people occurred.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. No damage estimate was available as of Monday.

Janesville and Town of Beloit firefighters assisted on scene. City of Beloit crews were responding to different calls prior to this call coming into dispatch.