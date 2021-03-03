BELOIT—Beloit police need the public’s help in identifying four men wanted in connection with a burglary of a home on Monday afternoon in Beloit.
The burglary occurred at around 3:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Madison Road. The victim reported that a Hispanic male, who identified himself as Antonio, knocked on the door and wanted to speak about her backyard fence, police said.
As the man was speaking with the victim, three males were observed entering the house and were inside for several minutes.
Police said all four suspects left the area in a silver Ford SUV.
“Antonio” was wearing a yellow hat, black mask, and a reflective yellow, grey and black jacket. Suspect 2 was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt or jacket, a dark colored mask, blue jeans and dark colored shoes. Suspect 3 was wearing a dark colored hat, dark colored mask, a white shirt, dark colored jacket, dark colored pants, and white shoes. Suspect 4 was wearing a dark colored hat, dark colored mask, a dark colored jacket, blue jeans, and dark colored shoes.
Those with information are asked to call 608-757-2244 or submit a tip to the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers 608-362-7463 and the P3 Tips smartphone app.