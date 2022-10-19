hot Beloit holiday parade entries sought Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Oct 19, 2022 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT - The Grand Lighted Holiday Parade will return to downtown Beloit on Nov. 25 and parade entries are being sought.The 30th Annual Grand Lighted Holiday Parade will be back as a regular parade this year after the area dealt with the challenges of the pandemic.Businesses and non-profit organization are being asked to consider participating in the parade. A registration form with rules and route map can be found at the Downtown Beloit Association offices.Registration is due by Nov. 18. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Downtown Beloit Association Grand Lighted Holiday Parade Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now MLB Playoffs: Yanks-Astros open ALCS; Phils lead SD in NLCS Stateline Area Trick or Treating hours are announced Fred, Joanne Klett were invested in Beloit Beloit School District picks Willie Garrison II as next district superintendent Driver dies in South Beloit race track crash Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime