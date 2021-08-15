BELOIT - The Beloit Historical Society (BHS) plans to reopen the Lincoln Center to the general public during Heritage Days weekend set for Sept. 10-12 with two new exhibits - one on baseball in Beloit and one on Beloit soldiers in World War II.
BHS has a reopening and ribbon cutting ceremony set for 9 a.m. Sept 10 which will include a snip of the ribbon by Mrs. Beloit Shatoria Teague. The Lincoln Center at 845 Hackett St. has been closed to the public since the beginning of the pandemic.
The new general operating hours as of Sept. 10 will be noon - 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Starting on the first Saturday in October, it will also be open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Its first new exhibit will be in the Sports Hall of Fame room. “The Soul of the Community: Baseball in Beloit,” will include photos and information from the past 155 years of baseball that took place in Beloit and artifacts on display such as old equipment including baseball bats and catcher's mitts.
Langford said she wanted to commend interns who helped with the exhibits. In the summer of 2020 Beloit College summer intern Morgan Lippert did research mostly focusing on the Beloit Brewers and Snappers and created a virtual exhibit which will be posted on the BHS website. In the summer of 2021 Nicole Yaccarino was a full-time intern through the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities program, doing additional research on the origins of baseball of Beloit and who worked on installing the physical exhibit.
The Veterans Gallery will have a new exhibit focusing on Beloit soldiers’ experiences during World War II focused on the written word through letters written home and diaries. Pictures and uniforms will be displayed as well as excerpts from the letters as well as artifacts mentioned in the letters. Langford thanked Beloit College summer intern Sergey Tagaschof, who worked remotely from Amsterdam researching and writing the exhibit script.
During Heritage Days weekend, BHS will also host the Heritage Baking Contest from 1 - 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 11. Awards will begin at 3 p.m., at 845 Hackett St. People are invited to use family recipes passed through the generations and share a story about it. People can register for the contest at beloithistoricalsociety.com or call 608-365-7835.
Langford was also excited to announce BHS received $9,940 as part of a grant from Wisconsin Humanities, with funds from the National Endowment for Humanities and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
“It’s for general operating support which helps us during the pandemic as we couldn’t do big group activities. As we transition to in-person the funds will help us continue operations,” she said.
BHS is also expanding its research resources including that of genealogy.
“We’ve been working on processing our items in the collections in archives and more materials will be available,” she said.
Langford said there will be increased resources for research of topics and people thanks to a donation by the Beloit Daily News of its historical news clippings and photos as well as a similar donation by the Beloit Public Library of article archives. There are file cabinets filled with articles and photos by topic as well as index cards with information on how to find articles.
“We have two volunteers digitizing the Beloit Daily News index cards so people can search a digital spreadsheet for subjects,” Langford said. “We have lots of files on individual people and different activities happening in the community."
Research services are available by appointment.
More information on Heritage Days weekend is coming soon.