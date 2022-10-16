Hall of Fame inductees
The Beloit Historical Society inducted new members into its Hall of Fame during a ceremony held Sunday. Inductees shown from left are Linda Ward, Joanne Klett, who was inducted along with her late husband Fred Klett, Kay Nightingale, who accepted the honor for her late husband R. Thomas Nightingale, Dr. Kenneth Gold andW. Richard Gerhard. Also inducted was Tony Scodwell, who will be welcomed into the Hall of Fame when he visits Beloit on Oct. 26.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—A doctor, a banker, an advocate for literacy, and a couple who raised 10 children and still had time to give back to their community were among the Beloit Historical Society Hall of Fame inductees who were honored Sunday.

The Hall of Fame ceremony was held at the Beloit Historical Society Lincoln Center on Hackett Street and inductees were Linda Ward, Fred and Joanne Klett, R. Thomas Nightingale, Dr. Kenneth Gold and W. Richard Gerhard. Tony Scodwell also will be inducted into the hall of fame during a ceremony set for 1 p.m. on Oct. 26 when Scodwell will be in Beloit. Scodwell, known as a world class trumpet player, will be performing with the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra Oct. 28 and 29.