The Beloit Historical Society inducted new members into its Hall of Fame during a ceremony held Sunday. Inductees shown from left are Linda Ward, Joanne Klett, who was inducted along with her late husband Fred Klett, Kay Nightingale, who accepted the honor for her late husband R. Thomas Nightingale, Dr. Kenneth Gold andW. Richard Gerhard. Also inducted was Tony Scodwell, who will be welcomed into the Hall of Fame when he visits Beloit on Oct. 26.
BELOIT—A doctor, a banker, an advocate for literacy, and a couple who raised 10 children and still had time to give back to their community were among the Beloit Historical Society Hall of Fame inductees who were honored Sunday.
The Hall of Fame ceremony was held at the Beloit Historical Society Lincoln Center on Hackett Street and inductees were Linda Ward, Fred and Joanne Klett, R. Thomas Nightingale, Dr. Kenneth Gold and W. Richard Gerhard. Tony Scodwell also will be inducted into the hall of fame during a ceremony set for 1 p.m. on Oct. 26 when Scodwell will be in Beloit. Scodwell, known as a world class trumpet player, will be performing with the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra Oct. 28 and 29.
Each of the inductees were introduced by a Beloit Historical Society Hall of Fame Committee member.
Barbara Hickman introduced Linda Ward, describing her as a community leader for more than 40 years. Hickman noted Ward’s long list of accomplishments demonstrating her dedication to the community. She has dedicated her time and talents to the South-Central Child Care Resource and Referral. She was director of the Stateline Literacy Council.
She was fundraising chair for the NAACP Beloit Branch. She was the Starlighters Director of Youth, and much more.
Ward was grateful for the recognition.
“I would like to thank God for all the blessings that allowed me to do all I could for the community. I also would like to thank my family who supported me,” Ward said, giving a special thanks to her husband Walter. She also thanked the Historical Society for giving the honor to her.
Committee member Dave Luebke introduced Fred and Joanne Klett as the next inductees into the Hall of Fame.
Fred Klett was raised in LaVelle, Wisconsin and he attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He operated Klett Insurance and Financial Services in Beloit for years. He also served as campaign chair for the Stateline United Way. He supported community causes including the Beloit Health System and the Stateline Family YMCA. He and Joanne volunteered their time to deliver meals to homebound people through the Beloit Meals on Wheels.
Luebke said he knew Fred Klett and he always was a modest man, never pointing to his accomplishments. He recalled when people referred to him as Mr. Klett, he would say, “No, I’m just Fred.”
Joanne Klett dedicated her time to many causes in the community. She headed up the Miss Beloit Pageant from the 1980s to 2012. She was a Sunday school teacher for 28 years and she was a lay leader for the First United Methodist Church. She and Fred Klett were the parents of 10 children—nine boys and one girl.
Stephanie Klett, the one daughter of Fred and Joanne Klett, said her parents were at all of the school events their children participated in and never complained.
“If I had one wish for other families, it would be that they would have parents like Fred and Joanne Klett,” she said.
Bonnie Wetter, the chair of the Beloit Historical Society Hall of Fame Committee, introduced the late R. Thomas Nightingale. She noted that she and Nightingale worked together for years at M&I Bank in Beloit. She said he dedicated his time to many organizations and causes in the community.
Nightingale served on the board of directors for the Stateline United Givers, as well as the Beloit Memorial Hospital Foundation Board. He also served on the Beloit Public Library Foundation Board and worked on the library capital campaign committee to raise funds for the building of the new library.
Wetter said Nightingale was dedicated to serve the whole community.
Tom Nightingale’s wife, Kay, accepted the induction award for her husband.
“My faith assures me that he’s with us in this room,” she said. “Tom said you have to give back to the community that has given you so much.”
Fran Fruzen introduced Richard Gerhard as the next inductee into the Hall of Fame. He noted Gerhard began his accounting career in Beloit in 1952 and became a CPA in 1957.
Through that time he often volunteered his tax preparation services to non-profit agencies with charging them a dime. He also volunteered his time to serve many boards for organizations including the YMCA, the Beloit Public Library Foundation, the Angel Museum, Caravilla and the Beloit Historical Society.
Dick Gerhard then turned from inductee to Hall of Fame Committee member and introduced the next inductee, Dr. Kenneth Gold.
Gold was born in the Bronx, New York in 1937. After earning his medical degree, he was a lieutenant at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Key West, Florida and lieutenant commander in the Naval Reserve in Columbus, Ohio and Rochester, New York. He began his medical practice in Beloit in 1968.
He has served as director of Beloit College Community Health and was medical director for the Beloit Fire Department and Clinton Fire Department. He was adjunct professor of medicine at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine.
In accepting the Hall of Fame honor, Gold said he has always enjoyed his work, both in his profession and in the community.
“Taking care of people makes you feel good about yourself,” he said.
He also thanked his wife, Sandy, who has supported him for nearly 60 years.
The final inductee was Tony Scodwell, who is a world-class musician. He was born in Beloit in 1942 and has played with many famous bands including the Stan Kenton orchestra, the Harry James Band, the Tommy Dorsey Band, the Frank Sinatra Jr. band, the Buddy Rich Big Band, the Doc Severinsen Tonight Show Big Band and more.
Scodwell was not able to attend Sunday’s event, but he will officially be inducted into the hall of fame during a ceremony set for 1 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the Beloit Historical Society Lincoln Center.