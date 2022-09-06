BELOIT—History will be on display at a variety of events during the annual Beloit Heritage Days this weekend.
Heritage Days is a communitywide event with local organizations hosting programs and events centered around the history of the area. Most of these events are free to the public and are fun for the whole family.
Culver’s will be offering a free turtle sundae to anyone who goes to at least four of the events this weekend. People can get a passport that will be stamped at each event. Passports can be found online at the link: https://natureattheconfluence.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Beloit-Heritage-Days-Passport-2022-v-8-22.pdf.
The festivities kick off on Friday with Visit Beloit hosting an open house at their new headquarters. The new location is at 656 Pleasant St., which is the former home to the Angel Museum and St. Paul’s Catholic Church. The open house will run from 9 a.m.—5 p.m.
The Beloit Historical Society will offer free tours and debut new exhibits at the Lincoln Center at 845 Hackett St., starting at 10 a.m. At 5 p.m., Donna Langford will give a free presentation called, “History Detectives,” at the Lincoln Center.
Nature at the Confluence, at 306 Dickop St., in South Beloit, will be hosting four new events throughout the weekend. Starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, the confluence will be open to the public. Guests can sample a soup called Three Sisters Soup, which is a Native American inspired traditional soup.
Nature at the Confluence will be hosting their second event of the day beginning at 1 p.m. This event called “If This Land Could Talk,” will focus on the people who used to call this area home. Registration is recommended for the event and can be done by calling 815-200-6910 or going to the website at https://natureattheconfluence.com/event/if-this-land-could-talk-beloit-heritage-days-weekend/.
The first day of Heritage Days will end with the Pixar movie, “Cars,” being shown on the Big Lawn. Thrivent Financial presents the showcase of the movie at the south end of Riverside Park near the Jones Pavilion. Vendors and activities will begin at 6 p.m. with the movie beginning at dusk.
On Saturday, the Hanchett-Barlett Homestead will be celebrating its 60th anniversary and will be open to the public from 10 a.m.—6 p.m. Lawn games, activities and guided tours will be available for families. The homestead is located at 2149 St Lawrence Ave., Beloit.
Another historic house that will be open to the public is the Bushnell-Wheeler House at 542 Wheeler Ave., South Beloit. The historic house will open at 11 p.m. and close at 4 p.m. Handmade crafts will be on sale and guided tours will be available. The South Beloit Historical Society is welcoming visitors.
Families are invited to hike through history, along the winding trails at Big Hill Park from 11 a.m.—4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. New interpretive signs will describe the area’s long history along the paths. A story time will be held at the activity room at the Welty Environmental Center at 1 p.m., both days.
Beckman Mill will be hosting its Heritage Sunday event from 11 a.m.—4 p.m. on Sunday. This free event will include music performances by Christian Country Witnesses band, the Jug band and other groups.
Children will be able to help a blacksmith, shell an ear of corn and dig for potatoes.
“We want to be able to make learning about history fun for everyone,” said Sheri Disrud, Events Coordinator for Friends of Beckman Mill.
There will be living history exhibits including actors wearing military uniforms ranging from the Civil War to the Vietnam War. Demonstrations will be on display showcasing weaving, wood carving and gardening.
“New to this year’s event we will have a 9/11 remembrance exhibit and ask our visitors to wear red, white and blue if possible,” Disrud explained.
A full list of the Heritage Days events can be found at: https://natureattheconfluence.com/dig-up-some-history-at-beloit-heritage-days-sept-10-12-2021/?fbclid=IwAR1HoQrCh8AEqEFLc-5yF_iIiWgkmCL63hIOAGkrWE_EuU1spSkEFES2MuE