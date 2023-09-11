BELOIT — People in the Stateline Area could take a step back in time this weekend as Heritage Days events were hosted throughout the Greater Beloit Community, highlighting the history and culture of the area.

People were invited to visit historic landmarks such as the Bushnell Wheeler House in South Beloit or Beckman Mill west of Beloit, or enjoy a hike at Nature at the Confluence or just some music at Fridays in the Park.

  