Tom Dummer, left, and Ray Beets, members of the Sons of the American Revolution, dress in the uniforms of American Revolutionary War soldiers as they talked to residents about the war at Beckman Mill Park on Sunday. The presentation and other events were part of Heritage Days in the Greater Beloit area.
Liz Meek wears a Civil War uniform while talking about the war and those who fought it during a presentation at the Beloit Historical Society’s Lincoln Center on Saturday. The presentation was part of the Heritage Days events held in the Greater Beloit area this weekend.
BELOIT — People in the Stateline Area could take a step back in time this weekend as Heritage Days events were hosted throughout the Greater Beloit Community, highlighting the history and culture of the area.
People were invited to visit historic landmarks such as the Bushnell Wheeler House in South Beloit or Beckman Mill west of Beloit, or enjoy a hike at Nature at the Confluence or just some music at Fridays in the Park.