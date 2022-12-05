BELOIT—Holiday lights glowed in the night air as people huddled together against the cold Monday.

This was the scene at the 39th Annual Lovelight tree lighting ceremony held on the Beloit Memorial Hospital grounds. Over 3,000 lights twinkled on the trees on the hospital grounds. Each light represented the memories people hold dear of loved ones who have passed away, or those who people want to honor during the holiday season.

