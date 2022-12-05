A choir sings holiday songs during the Beloit Health System Lovelight tree lighting ceremony on the grounds of Beloit Memorial Hospital on Monday. Lights on the trees represent loved ones who have passed away or those people wanted to honor this holiday season.
Family members admire the brightly lit trees on the grounds of Beloit Memorial Hospital following the Lovelight tree lighting ceremony Monday. The lights on the trees represent loved ones who have passed away or people who are being honored.
Summer and Jakob Kwasniak stand in front of one of the trees that were lit during the Beloit Health System Lovelight tree lighting ceremony Monday on the grounds of Beloit Memorial Hospital. The children were remembering their grandmother, Diane, who had passed away earlier this year.
BELOIT—Holiday lights glowed in the night air as people huddled together against the cold Monday.
This was the scene at the 39th Annual Lovelight tree lighting ceremony held on the Beloit Memorial Hospital grounds. Over 3,000 lights twinkled on the trees on the hospital grounds. Each light represented the memories people hold dear of loved ones who have passed away, or those who people want to honor during the holiday season.
Georgene Daughtry was one of the people who turned out at the Lovelight ceremony to honor family members who she had lost. Her husband, Kevin Daughtry, passed away last year, and her brother-in-law David Daughtry passed away a few years ago.
She said the Lovelight program and ceremony seemed a fitting way to keep the memory of her loved ones alive.
“It’s a remembrance of people. It’s not just turning on some lights,” Georgene Daughtry said.
She also said the funds raised by the ceremony goes back into the community.
White lights on the trees represent loved ones who have passed away while red and green lights represent those who people want to honor. Blue lights on the trees honor people who have served in the military and first responders.
People can have a light placed on the Lovelight trees for a minimum donation of $5. Funds raised in the Lovelight program go to Beloit Health System’s Volunteers in Partnership (VIP) Scholarship Fund for area high school students pursuing careers in the medical field.
Beloit Health System CEO and President Tim McKevett said the Volunteers in Partnership play an important role at the health system and the volunteers serve the patients and people in the health system in many ways.
He noted that the weather Monday was pretty mild and there have been worse nights when the ceremony was held.
“It’s a beautiful night to celebrate,” he said to the crowd gathered around the brightly lit trees.
After the ceremony, people were invited to come into the hospital lobby to enjoy hot cocoa and snacks, along with some holiday music.
Lovelight names will appear in the Beloit Daily News and the Stateline News Dec. 21 editions. Contributor forms will be accepted in Community Relations through Dec. 12. All names will then be listed on beloithealthsystem.org from Dec. 21 through Jan. 6.