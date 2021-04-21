BELOIT - Beloit Health System will be offering Moderna vaccine for eligible individuals age 18 and over by appointment at upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

All vaccine doses will be administered in the auditorium at Beloit Memorial Hospital, 1969 W. Hart Road.

Dates for vaccine clinics are:

- April 26: 9 a.m. - noon

- April 29: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

- April 30: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

People who are established patients at Beloit Health System can use the MyHealth patient portal at beloithealthsystem.org/myhealth. People also can use the dedicated vaccine phone line at 608-364-5663 to make appointments.

Additional vaccine clinic dates will be announced soon.