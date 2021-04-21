BELOIT - Beloit Health System will be offering Moderna vaccine for eligible individuals age 18 and over by appointment at upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
All vaccine doses will be administered in the auditorium at Beloit Memorial Hospital, 1969 W. Hart Road.
Dates for vaccine clinics are:
- April 26: 9 a.m. - noon
- April 29: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- April 30: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
People who are established patients at Beloit Health System can use the MyHealth patient portal at beloithealthsystem.org/myhealth. People also can use the dedicated vaccine phone line at 608-364-5663 to make appointments.
Additional vaccine clinic dates will be announced soon.