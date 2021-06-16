BELOIT — A small number of patients have received treatment for acute respiratory symptoms related to the Chemtool fire in Rockton, according to a Beloit Health System pulmonologist, as officials urge residents take precautions to protect lung health.
Dr. Joseph Kittah, a pulmonologist, said the health system has treated “under a dozen” patients who came in seeking treatment for respiratory symptoms believed to be caused by the smoke plume from the massive fire that is still smoldering on Prairie Hill Road in Rockton, Illinois.
“These are patients with known chronic lung disease,” Kittah said. “They have presented with acute respiratory issues and the patients lived close to the site of the incident.”
Patients were treated with inhalation therapy and steroids, Kittah said.
Winnebago County Health Department and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials said Wednesday the dust and other particulate from the smoke posed the greatest risk to air quality and lung health of those in the vicinity of the plant.
The EPA monitoring system is monitoring network looks for volatile organic compounds (VOCs), oxygen (O2), hydrogen sulfide (H2S), carbon monoxide (CO), lower explosive limit (LEL), and particulates in coordination with the Illinois Civil Support Team.
“Current data have not shown levels above Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry and Illinois Department of Public Health thresholds, except for elevated hydrogen cyanide near the fenceline. This will be further evaluated,” stated a news release from the EPA on Wednesday afternoon.
Preliminary overnight sampling results show hydrogen cyanide amounts were not excessive Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. New data will be evaluated and presented to the public Thursday morning, according to Health Administrator Sandra Martell.
When dust enters the airway, it causes irritation, which can lead to shortness of breath, wheezing and chest teasing.
“The lining of your airway is very sensitive,” Kittah said. “Particulates and chemicals can cause acute inflammation of the airway lining.”
As a precaution, Kittah urged residents within the one-mile radius of the site to listen to the health department and stay away from the area until air quality and environmental testing shows it is safe to return home.
“Do not attempt to go back home,” Kittah said. “The area is still being checked out and it’s not clear for habitation. It’s important to avoid irritants. Avoidance is key and be sensitive to your own body.”
If you exhibit any respiratory issues, Kittah said residents should contact their primary care physician or seek walk-in emergent medical care.
A news release from the Rock County Health Department stated residents in the southern parts of Beloit and the Town of Beloit should pay attention to any shift in wind direction ant those with special health concerns may want to consider wearing masks while outdoors until conditions improve.