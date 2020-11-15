BELOIT — Beloit Health System (BHS) plans to exercise its right under a 2014 easement agreement to acquire the Morgan Elementary School property at 1811 Lee Lane in a land exchange deal.
“BHS has no immediate plans. However, in the future we will be able to use it to provide healthcare services to benefit the community,” said BHS President and CEO Tim McKevett.
The health system received a copy of an offer on the Morgan school property. The district was required to present it to the health system under the terms of a 2014 contract and the health system made a decision to exchange the property.
As part of the exchange, BHS will get the Morgan School property of 4.8 acres and the school district will get 4.8 acres of the easement property which the school used to build a track and athletic fields for Fruzen Intermediate school located east of school.
According to an easement agreement dated Aug. 28, 2014 between the school district and Beloit Health System, the school district had until July 1, 2016 to find a buyer for the Morgan school building or Beloit Health System was entitled to claim the property in a swap for land adjacent to its Occupational Health and Sports Medicine Center and Fruzen Intermediate School.
The health system has first right of refusal if the district received an offer due to the 2014 agreement.
The easement agreement between the school district and the health system was signed in August 2014 by McKevett and then-Superintendent Steve McNeal.
The offer made by another entity triggered the health system to go forward with the land exchange.
When School District of Beloit Interim Superintendent Dan Keyser was contacted regarding the Morgan property he said he had no comment on the topic.
The School District of Beloit Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting at 6:16 p.m. today. An update on “Lee Lane property” is listed on the agenda.