BELOIT — Every level of the Beloit Health System team came together to help care for patients battling COVID-19, and health care professionals say the pandemic has led to new ways of working together.
Health care workers whio spoke with the Beloit Daily News all said they were elated to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when the initial rollout started in mid-December.
Neva Giles, medical imaging, said getting the vaccine “definitely outweighs the risks.”
“The side effects from the vaccine are minimal to what could potentially happen to someone if I spread it to them and myself,” Giles said. “I am a kidney donor. I have seen what COVID can do to the kidneys.”
Acute Care Nursing Director Janet Ryan said she was “relieved” when she finally received the vaccine.
Director of Medical Imaging Jennifer Yeadon said getting the vaccine meant she was doing her part to get life back to normal.
“I am happy to receive the vaccine to help get my professional life and my personal life back on what we consider a “normal” way,” Yeadon added.
Emergency Services Nurse Michelle Orendorff said getting the vaccine was “bigger than myself.”
“We need herd immunity in order to be able to return to a more normal existence,” Orendorff said. “I feel fortunate that I have been given the opportunity to contribute to getting our kids back to a more normal school day, getting families back together at the dinner table, getting us back in stadiums for sporting events and concerts, and also getting the performing arts back on stage among a million other things.”
With hundreds hospitalized since March of 2020 due to COVID-19, Ryan said health care teams have had to come up with innovative ways to care for patients while communicating with worried families.
“COVID has made us more aware of the importance of actively communicating with the health care team and being creative with communication with patients and families,” Ryan said. “Staff trainings have had to be done at a distance and often virtually.”
Multiple staff members said it was important to remember all aspects of the health system that came together to fight the pandemic and care for Beloit’s sickest patients.
“We all work as one big team from respiratory, laboratory, medical imaging, pharmacy, kitchen staff, housekeeping, central supply, engineering, bio-med, and many more,” Giles said.
Orendorff said COVID-19 “changed everything” in health care.
“For a long time, we were scared—scared to get sick, scared to take COVID home to our families, scared that we didn’t know enough to be able to meet the challenge of some of the sickest patients,” she said.
“The fear seems to have subsided. Another change is the lack of family presence with patients. Visitor guidelines are necessary to limit the spread of disease, but they do pose a challenge. Now instead of being able to provide updates at the bedside, we are updating families via phone calls.”
Giles added, “Although my contact with COVID patients is minimal, meaning I am only with a patient for usually 30 minutes or less at a time, I still go through many emotions. One minute it is very rewarding to see a patient’s status improve and eventually they get to go home with their family. The next, it can be very depressing. Watching a patient that you had a complete conversation with the night before, be intubated and then pass away the next night, that can really get to you. There have been times where staff have broken down and cried, including me, because we want to help, but there is only so much we can do.”