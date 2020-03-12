BELOIT - Beloit Health System has announced restrictions on visitors to patients at Beloit Memorial Hospital and Beloit Clinic.
Patient visits at Beloit Memorial Hospital will be limited to one hour per day. Visiting hours will be between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. There will be exceptions to the patient visiting rules for end-of-life patients.
Also, no visitors age 15 and under will be allowed at the hospital. Also, all visitors must be free of flu-like symptoms.
In addition the Volunteers in Partnership (VIP) activities will be suspended for the next 30 days.
For updates on these actions and policies, visit the website at beloithealthsystem.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.