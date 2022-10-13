hot Beloit Health System offers flu shot clinics Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Oct 13, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT - Beloit Health System is offering flu shot clinics at the Beloit Clinic and at the NorthPointe Health and Wellness Campus in Rosoe in coming weeks.Flu shot clinics at the Beloit Clinic, 1905 E. Huebbe Parkway, are scheduled for:- 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Oct. 15- 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Oct. 218 a.m. - 5 p.m. Oct. 28Flu shot clinics at NorthPointe Health and Wellness Campus, 5605 Rockton Road, Roscoe, are scheduled for:- 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Oct. 14- 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Nov. 4The fee for the shots is covered by most insurance. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Beloit Health System Flu Shot Clinics Northpointe Health And Wellness Beloit Clinic Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Driver dies in South Beloit race track crash Janesville woman had no license at time of accident that left 9-year-old dead Fred, Joanne Klett were invested in Beloit Janesville motorcyclist dies in crash South Beloit man accused of possessing fentanyl, cocaine Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime