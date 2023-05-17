BELOIT — New medical procedures, new medical equipment and new medical facilities were the topics discussed during Beloit Health System’s Annual Corporate Meeting held Wednesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital.

While new advances in medical technology and new physicians who have been recruited to the hospital drew the interest of those gathered for the meeting, Beloit Health System President and CEO Tim McKevett said the real success of the health system was only made possible because of the dedication of the staff and the support of the community.