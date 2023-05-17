Beloit Health System President and CEO Tim McKevett presents a gift basket to Dr. Leo Egbujiobi as a token of thanks for his service on the health system’s board of trustees. Egbujiobi had served 12 years on the board, which is the maximum term allowed. He continues to serve as a cardiologist at the health system as as president of the medical staff.
Guests at Beloit Health Systems Annual Corporate Meeting help themselves to hors d’oeuvres after the meeting, which was held Wednesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Cocktails and snacks were offered on the Neese Roof Garden after the meeting.
BELOIT — New medical procedures, new medical equipment and new medical facilities were the topics discussed during Beloit Health System’s Annual Corporate Meeting held Wednesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
While new advances in medical technology and new physicians who have been recruited to the hospital drew the interest of those gathered for the meeting, Beloit Health System President and CEO Tim McKevett said the real success of the health system was only made possible because of the dedication of the staff and the support of the community.
“Together we are Beloit Health System and together we will succeed,” he said.
McKevett noted that 2022 was one of the worst years for health systems as they had to deal with inflation pressures and staffing challenges. He said 50% of health systems across the country lost money in 2022.
“Your health system did not,” he told the audience.
Figures provided in a booklet at the meeting indicated total gross revenue for the health system in 2022 at $1.08 billion compared to $1,060 billion in 2021.
Inpatient admissions were 4,161 in 2022, up from 3,961 in 2021. Outpatient procedures at the hospital were down slightly at Beloit Memorial Hospital, with 725,335 in 2022, compared to 729,871 in 2021. However, outpatient procedures were up at NorthPointe Health and Wellness in Roscoe with 93,488 procedures in 2022 compared to 91,979 in 2021.
McKevett said the health system has been resilient over the last three years as the staff met the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and now the health system is beginning to return to a pre-pandemic normal.
“In my 36 years in health care, I never have been more proud and bumbled by the dedication and courage of the staff,” he said.
McKevett noted there will be a new MRI imaging suite at the hospital with new, state-of-the-art imaging equipment ready to welcome patients by June.
Also, in October, on the NorthPointe campus in Roscoe, a new, freestanding birth center is expected to open. The new center will offer a home-like environment for low-risk pregnancy patients. The center will focus on natural birthing while providing the safety of health care professionals on staff.
Dr. Michael Gutowski, an ophthalmologist, gave a presentation on some of the latest glaucoma treatments now offered by Beloit Health System.
He said glaucoma is the leading cause of blindness for patients over the age of 60 and over 3 million Americans are affected by glaucoma. The eye disease can be treated with medication, lasers and surgery. Glaucoma causes vision loss due to high pressure on the eye, so many treatments deal with relieving pressure.
A new piece of equipment being used at Beloit Health System is the Micropulse Transscleral Glaucoma Laser, which has a 60 to 80% success rate, Gutowski said.
Another treatment that now is being used in Beloit is the Ahmed Tube Shunt Glaucoma Surgery, which involves implanting a device in the eye to relieve pressure.
“In the past, patients would have to go to Madison to get this treatment,” Gutowski said.
McKevett thanked two Beloit Health System Board of Trustees members who were stepping down from the board. Both were stepping down because they had served the maximum term of 12 years. Dr. Leo Egbujiobi was stepping down from the board, but he continues to serve as president of medical staff. He is a cardiologist at the health system and was instrumental in helping create the Hendricks Heart Hospital. Bonnie Wetter was also stepping down from the board, but as an honor, the kitchen/family area of the new free-standing birthing center at NorthPointe will be named the Wetter Family Celebration Area.