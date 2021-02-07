BELOIT—The Beloit Health System has filed an appeal related to the proposed OrthoIllinois surgery center in the Gateway Business Park, with the Board of Appeals set to review the latest filing at a meeting on Tuesday night.
Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett has filed an appeal of administrative decision of that made by Beloit Planning and Building Services Director Drew Pennington related to the OrthoIllinois project.
On Nov. 18, the Beloit Plan Commission denied a conditional use permit request related to the surgery center following a spilt vote. At issue during the commission meeting was the interpretation of the zoning language cited by City of Beloit development staff that recommended Plan Commission approval and a subsequent approval by the Beloit City Council.
On Dec. 9, the plans for the surgery center were resubmitted by the company claiming the City of Beloit zoning code did not reference a previous type of use that would fit the surgery center, with the company contending the center would be considered a new use.
In a review of the plans, city staff found that the proposed use “does not fit any of the use categories” and recommended the appeals board deny the appeal filed by the health system based on the city’s support of the “new or unlisted use determination.”
OrthoIllinois proposes building a 25,605-square-foot surgery center with ambulatory service and lodging suites at 1350 Gateway Blvd., on a 5.69-acre property. Project documents show the center may host up to 30 outpatient surgeries weekly with the ability to lodge patients overnight as needed. The facility would include four operating rooms, 12 patient recovery rooms, a post-anesthesia care unit, sterile processing department and various support spaces.
The Board of Appeals will meet at 7 p.m. at Beloit City Hall, 100 State St. Members of the board may appear remotely due to COVID-19. The public may participate in the open session of the meeting by calling 786-535-3211, access code 296-557- 533. Attendance at the meeting in person will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. If you would like to provide comments for any of the items on the agenda, please submit those to planning@beloitwi.gov by noon on Tuesday.