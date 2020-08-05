BELOIT - Beloit Health System has announced new hours of service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting this week, the following expanded hours are now in effect:
Beloit Clinic: Monday – Friday open 7a.m. – 5 p.m.
Beloit Clinic Lab: Monday – Friday open 7a.m. – 5 p.m.
Beloit Clinic Convenient Care: Open seven days a week. Monday – Friday open 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Beloit Clinic Medical Outpatient: Open seven days a week. 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
NorthPointe Immediate Care: Open seven days a week. Monday – Friday open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
NorthPointe Clinic: Monday and Tuesday open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday open 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.