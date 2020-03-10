BELOIT—Prepare, but don’t panic.
That’s the message Beloit Health System medical professionals want to spread to the community, while also making plans to combat a potential outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wisconsin.
The health system hosted a community forum on Tuesday telling those in attendance that a local hotline (800-303-5770) has been set up for those who believe they have the disease or if they have questions about it. The flu-like virus that has killed over 4,200 people and caused over 118,000 cases worldwide.
Any messages left on the Beloit hotline will be returned by a licensed medical professional to help guide individuals appropriately through their course of care.
Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Vijaya Somaraju urged residents to practice good personal hygiene, with plenty of frequent hand washing. It also was recommended to drink plenty of water and keep an eye out for possible flu-like symptoms.
“Don’t panic,” Somaraju said. “This is not going to be the end of the world, I guarantee it.”
Somaraju also provided details on the extent of the coronavirus outbreak as it relates to other past virus scares including the 2003 SARS outbreak (9.6% fatality rate) and 2012 MERS viruses (34.4% fatality rate), both of which surpass coronavirus. This compares to 18,000 flu deaths from 32 million cases reported between Oct. 1, 2019 and Feb. 22, 2020, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows.
“We need to worry more about the flu because we are living in an environment where there are more flu cases coming in,” Somaraju said, telling residents to still get their flu shot to protect themselves and others.
Both Somaraju and Beloit Health System Senior Vice President Dr. Roger Kapoor said residents who believe they may have symptoms should contact their primary care physician and avoid going straight to the emergency department.
“It will help ensure there’s a plan in place and a support system that’s prepared to handle intake of a patient who may have COVID-19,” Kapoor said.
A web page dedicated to providing information about the virus is also available at beloithealthsystem.org/covid-documents.
The Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene is clear to test locally for the virus, Kapoor said, increasing the speed at which possible cases are investigated.
Kapoor said Beloit Memorial Hospital staff will continue to follow CDC guidelines in caring for suspected coronavirus cases.
Patients with symptoms including fever, cough, sore throat and difficulty breathing will be asked a screening questions regarding recent travel and potential contact with those infected with the coronavirus.
A March 9 memo to all Beloit Health System staff said, if patients exhibit mild symptoms, health care workers will ask individuals to self-quarantine for 14 days from the start of respiratory symptoms and provide a surgical mask to protect others.
For moderate or severe symptoms, Beloit Health System staff will provide a patient with a surgical mask and send the patient to the emergency department for evaluation. At that time, health care staff will advise a patient is enroute before being placed in a negative pressure area or private room. Workers will be asked to follow airborne isolation precautions with eye protection. If admission is necessary, testing will be needed. If positive, the state will send information to the CDC to confirm a COVID-19 case.
If employees return from countries with high rates of coronavirus cases, the health system requires workers to wear a mask for 14 days and to self-monitor for possible symptoms and report daily to the occupational nurse. If symptoms develop, employees will be required to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.
Kapoor said as of Tuesday that no health system staff were in self-quarantine.
The City of Beloit does not have any staff on self-quarantine restrictions, said Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard.
The University of Wisconsin Health System is asking those with possible symptoms to call 608-720-5300 to assess proper care needs for patients, said UW Health Media Relations Strategist Emily Kumlien, rather than visit the emergency department.
UW Health is also moving forward with telehealth options for limiting potential exposure.
In the U.S., 971 cases have been reported that resulted in 30 deaths, according to the CDC. In Wisconsin, three cases of the virus have been confirmed, data from the Wisconsin Department of Health shows.
