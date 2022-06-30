BELOIT—Beloit Area Community Health Center celebrated the addition of behavioral health services with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday.
The new location at 55 Eclipse Road is adjacent to Beloit Area Community Health Center at 74 Eclipse Road in Beloit. Beloit Area Community Health Center is part of Community Health Systems (CHS)
This 12,000-square-foot space expands behavioral health services at the center greatly.
“The total cost of the project was $500,000 and was constructed over six months,” said Miller D. Knight, Behavioral Health Director at CHS. “The project was funded through Rock County Supervisors, Hendrick’s Foundation, various grants and CHS.”
“We received 10s of millions of dollars from the federal government in COVID relief funds, with very little direction of how we were supposed to use it,” said Yuri Rashkin, Rock County Supervisor of District 16. “CHS had a shovel ready proposition, which I brought to the county board. It was an easy decision to put the funds back into the community.”
The Rock County Board of Supervisors donated $330,000 to CHS for this project, according to Rashkin.
“Over the pandemic the number of patients in our behavioral health department doubled,” Knight noted. “Through this expansion we are able to provide the space and staff to be able to provide the help people need.”
One of the new programs that BACHS will soon be offering is group therapy.
A few new group programs include Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, Anger Management Support, Origins Substance Abuse Program and Anxiety Support.
Dialectical Behavioral Therapy is used to build skills in coping more effectively with emotions, addictive behavior and or relationship struggles.
Origins Substance Abuse Program is an outpatient 8 to 12 week program for people seeking help with substance abuse.
The new group therapy programs are offered virtually and information about them can be gained by calling 608-261-0311.
The current virtual schedule is as follows:
Dialectical Behavioral Therapy: Tuesday or Thursdays 1-2:30 p.m. (Once a week)
Anger management Support: Fridays 1-2 p.m.
Anxiety Support Wednesdays 10:30 a.m.—noon.
Origins Substance Abuse Program: Monday, Tuesday and Thursdays 9a.m.—noon or 5:30—8:30 pm.
“We are projected to have our group rooms ready in 60 to 90 days,” said Danica Keeton, CHS Director of Development and Community Relations.
This new space has two group meeting rooms and will be used for all the group therapy programs.
“We will continue to offer virtual options for people who prefer it that way,” said Monica Reu, Behavioral Health Therapist.
The new space offers traditional, one on one, therapy as well with a total of 17 staff available.
“Traditional, one on one, therapy started two weeks ago in the new space,” Keeton noted.
The behavioral health expansion has virtual rooms for patients to stay in contact with their therapists who are at other locations. The equipment, including a camera and screen, is located in a closed office room for privacy.
“We have psychiatrists on location who can prescribe medication for individuals who request and could benefit from it,” Reu noted.
Similar to the group therapy sessions, virtual appointments for one-on-one therapy will still be available.