Connie Gardiner is a nurse who began painting about five years ago and continues to grow in her skills as an artist. Her acrylic paintings will be on exhibit beginning Sept. 2 at the Beloit Art Center, 520 E. Grand Ave. with a reception for the artist to begin at 5 p.m.
BELOIT—It all started with a sip’n paint party five years ago, Connie Gardiner recalls.
Since then, her skills have grown into a passionate hobby that blossomed even further when the COVID-19 virus struck and people were spending more time at home, Gardiner said.
Presently, the acrylic artist paints both at her condominium and in her studio on the second floor at the Beloit Art Center.
“I started with the art studio three years ago. They have been incredibly supportive,” she said of the center.
Beginning Sept. 2, and through the month of September, her work can be viewed in the main gallery at the center, 520 E. Grand Ave. The opening of the exhibit will include an artists reception from 5—8 p.m. with a guest speaker at 6 p.m.
After the initial sip ‘n paint party piqued her interest, Gardiner took some courses online, she said. She also has taken art instructions from Cinnamon Cooney, known as the Art Sherpa, who offers painting tutorials online.
“She’s given me a lot of instruction on color, depth and dimension,” Gardiner said.
Jerry Sveum, along with Dawn Stadelman, arrange the shows for the Beloit Art Center. Sveum has seen Gardiner’s work progress he said.
“Her work has greatly improved. I am tickled for her and about her feeling good about herself,” he said.
Gardiner, 66, also is a nurse and a unit manager at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Beloit.
Sveum said she is passionate about both her work as a nurse and her artwork.
Not only does she paint for love of the art, she also shares her work with the patients where she works.
“I started bringing my paintings into patients’ rooms; it has brightened up their lives immensely,” Gardiner said.
Many of the patients don’t have family members to visit them, for example, she said.
“Loneliness is a hard thing to deal with. We (the staff) are their family.”
She says of her talent: “I think it’s a God-given talent that I didn’t know I had. During COVID, it gave me the time to create something meaningful and beautiful.”
When she’s not working or painting, Gardiner also takes piano lessons, she said.
A baby grand piano sits in her condo ready to be played, surrounded by her artwork.
“I like to keep my mind and hands busy,” she said.
Eventually, the artist said she would like to teach others and help them realize what they, too, are capable of.
The art she offers to patients, she gives to them. But the paintings exhibited at the Beloit Art Center will be for sale.
Her show is titled “Essence of Woman,” and although there are many portraits, not all are of women.