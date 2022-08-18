Connie Gardiner
Connie Gardiner is a nurse who began painting about five years ago and continues to grow in her skills as an artist. Her acrylic paintings will be on exhibit beginning Sept. 2 at the Beloit Art Center, 520 E. Grand Ave. with a reception for the artist to begin at 5 p.m.

 Photo by Debra Jensen De Hart

BELOIT—It all started with a sip’n paint party five years ago, Connie Gardiner recalls.

Since then, her skills have grown into a passionate hobby that blossomed even further when the COVID-19 virus struck and people were spending more time at home, Gardiner said.