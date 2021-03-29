BELOIT—After a year of fear and isolation, are you seeking some positive energy and gentle touch?
In the top floor of the Strong Building, the energy is moving and healing is underway as Beloit Healing offers massage and Reiki rocking to those who are COVID-19 weary.
Owner Joanne Lenz-Mandt is fully vaccinated. The licensed massage therapist, Reiki practitioner and certified life coach is back to accepting new clients. She recently moved her business, Beloit Healing, to Suite 402 of the Strong building, 400 E. Grand Ave. Previously the business was at Chester Square for a year. Clients are enjoying the cozy and private space at the new location, and the view.
“It’s a stable and grounding location,” Lenz-Mandt said.
Beloit Healing offers massage drawing from several modalities, including Swedish massage, Lomi Lomi, deep tissue, shiatsu, Tuina, Reiki and sensory re-patterning.
In Reiki, a form of energy healing that originated in Japan, a practitioner moves Reiki or “universal life force energy” by hand movements above the body and gentle touch. People often report a feeling of deep relaxation and well-being from a Reiki session.
Most recently Lenz-Mandt began offering a new technique called Reiki rocking, which includes lots of gentle touch and rocking movements.
“After a year when many people have been deprived of touch, it is accessible for more people, especially those who don’t want the traditional therapeutic massage,” she said.
In Reiki rocking, Lenz-Mandt works to break up energy blocks in the body. She will sometimes lift and gently let a limb fall as she holds it. It’s a mixture of movement and stillness as well as some light stretching and turning.
“When I’m moving your limbs or rocking you, you have to relax and you have to be open to allow that. It’s very gentle,” Lenz-Mandt said. “In still points when you relax, those are moments that are open to allowing Reiki and allowing more refreshment.”
People who have accumulated stress may be tense in a certain area of the body and need help releasing the tension. People who sit in a certain desk position or use a computer mouse, for example, might have some stiffness in their arms or backs.
Lenz-Mandt said she was inspired to do Reiki rocking after reading an article in the New York Times Magazine about how rocking has been shown to synchronize the brain and produce relaxing and anxiety-relieving feelings. As the author David Aloi puts it, “it’s a shortcut to Chill Town.”
It was the perfect fit for Lenz-Mandt who is trained in sensory repatterning, a modality that includes rocking and stretching movements which create open and relaxing feelings.
“Reiki rocking came about because there are times of stillness and natural pauses in the sensory repatterning work that lends itself to the use of Reiki,” she said.
Lenz-Mandt has a long history in massage, body work and spiritually-seeking endeavors.
She grew up in Minnesota, and attended Minneapolis school of massage in 1987. She moved to the area in 2001 to work at Angelic Organics. She studied massage at {span}Windemere Institute Of Healing Arts{/span} campus in Madison and became a licensed massage therapist.
Body work was always a natural fit for her. She was a religion major in college and was always a spiritual seeker.
In her life coaching, she helps people come to identify less with the chaotic mind, and tune into their inner wisdom and intuition as well as learn to remove energy blocks and form goal statements.
Many of those who seek her out are empathetic and on a spiritual path, who need to get their inner energy strong and balanced so they don’t get so caught up in the occurrences and emotions surrounding them.
Lenz-Mandt said many of the techniques have helped her with her emotional healing as well as helping her manage being sensitive to others’ emotions and energy.
“It’s having practices to let it go,” Lenz-Mandt said.
In 2020 Lenz-Mandt also published a book called “Remember my Monk,” a novel about a woman who meets a past life persona and completes a mission.