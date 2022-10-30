BELOIT—Brynlee and Blayke Beall were decked out in their super hero costumes Saturday morning. Bynlee was Bat Girl and Blayke was Wonder Woman and they both were patiently waiting in Horace White Park for the annual Halloween Parade to begin, and for the promised candy they would collect.

A long line of costumed kids made their way down Grand Avenue Saturday morning during the parade, and vendors at the Downtown Beloit Farmers Market said their goodbyes to loyal customers during the final outdoor market of the season.