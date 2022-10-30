Wyatt Dressler grabs a pumpkin at the Downtown Farmers Market on Saturday. Dressler, who was wearing a Sonic the Hedgehog costume, was one of many kids taking part in the annual Downtown Beloit Association Halloween Parade.
Children line up in Horace White Park in Beloit Saturday morning for the Downtown Beloit Association Halloween Parade. Children were able to try out their costumes early and collect treats at the Downtown Beloit Farmers Market.
Blayke and Brynlee Beall turned out in their best super hero attire Saturday for the Downtown Beloit Association Halloween Parade. Treats, pumpkin give-aways and more were in store for children who visited downtown Beloit Saturday.
Wyatt Dressler grabs a pumpkin at the Downtown Farmers Market on Saturday. Dressler, who was wearing a Sonic the Hedgehog costume, was one of many kids taking part in the annual Downtown Beloit Association Halloween Parade.
Children line up in Horace White Park in Beloit Saturday morning for the Downtown Beloit Association Halloween Parade. Children were able to try out their costumes early and collect treats at the Downtown Beloit Farmers Market.
Blayke and Brynlee Beall turned out in their best super hero attire Saturday for the Downtown Beloit Association Halloween Parade. Treats, pumpkin give-aways and more were in store for children who visited downtown Beloit Saturday.
BELOIT—Brynlee and Blayke Beall were decked out in their super hero costumes Saturday morning. Bynlee was Bat Girl and Blayke was Wonder Woman and they both were patiently waiting in Horace White Park for the annual Halloween Parade to begin, and for the promised candy they would collect.
A long line of costumed kids made their way down Grand Avenue Saturday morning during the parade, and vendors at the Downtown Beloit Farmers Market said their goodbyes to loyal customers during the final outdoor market of the season.
Patricia Westerman, grandmother of Bynlee and Blayke Beall, said Saturday was the first time the girls took part in the Halloween parade.
“This is a great think to have for the kids,” Westerman said. “I love taking them places to do things.”
The streets were filled with superheroes, witches, dinosaurs, dragons and other creative characters and many of the vendors at the Farmers Market were happy to hand out treats to the children.
Children also could stop in at the Stateline Family YMCA at the Ironworks Campus for a Halloween party, featuring games, dancing and more. Also, the McDonalds on State Street was holding its annual Pumpkin Give-away, which also featured fun activities for kids.
Luanna Barr, of Bar Acres, was one of the vendors at the Beloit Farmers Market who had been selling her onions, potatoes and other produce since the market began in May.
“I missed one day because I had COVID, but my son was here to fill in,” Barr said.
All of her products are grown on a farm in Monroe without the use of pesticides or chemicals and she does all of her canning herself. She has been coming to sell items at the Beloit Farmers Market for nine or 10 years, but she was ready for this season to end so she can have a little free time on the weekends.
Down the street a few paces, Ten Eyck Orchard had a space set up selling apples and cider.
“This is the first year we’ve been here. We usually go to the Madison market,” said Jordan Duemler.
She and Evan Duemler are friends of the owners of the orchard and they were selling the apples and cider in Beloit to help out. They said they like the Beloit market.
“This is a little closer to Brodhead (where the orchard is located). They still have a decent amount of apples out there,” Jordan Duemler said.
Downtown Beloit Association Executive Director Shauna El-Amin said this year’s outdoor Farmers Market was a return to normal after having to scale back the number of vendors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had 123 stalls for vendors. We were super-excited to get back to normal,” she said. “It was great. We had a huge amount of customers and a huge amount of vendors.”
The outdoor market may have ended, but the indoor Winter Farmers Market and Craft event begins on Nov. 5 at the Downtown Beloit Association office at 557 E. Grand Ave. The winter market will be held each Saturday from 9 a.m.—noon.