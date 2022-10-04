BELOIT—The Beloit Historical Society will induct seven individuals into the Beloit Hall of Fame during a ceremony set for 1 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett St.
Inductees this year are Linda L. Ward, Richard Gerhard, R. Thomas Nightingale, Dr. Kenneth Gold, Fred and Joanne Klett and Tony Scodwell. Scodwell will be inducted at a separate event set for 1 p.m. on Oct. 26.
The Beloit Daily News in featuring the inductees in a series of articles.
Linda L. WardLinda Ward is a lifelong resident of Beloit, a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and a community leader for more than 40 years.
She was a student of the School District of Beloit as well as Blackhawk Technical College.
Before finding her passion for helping others she worked in accounting at Meadow Gold Dairy and Besly Products. In 1998 as interim director of South-Central Child Care Resource and Referral, she collaborated with 14 Rock County and local agencies to provide parent education to low-income families and started a car seat safety program.
In 2012, she retired as the executive director of the Stateline Literacy Council—Beloit, which was an agency that teaches adults to read and write. It also teaches non-English speaking adults to speak English and read and write in English. She initiated several programs including two citizenship classes, GED prep classes, job readiness workshops and more.
While serving as the Beloit Branch NAACP fundraising chair from 1983—2003, she was responsible for bringing prominent speakers to Beloit, including Yolanda King, daughter of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.; Attula Shabaz, daughter of the late Malcolm X; the Rev. Joseph Lowery, past president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference; Tony Brown of tony Brown’s Journal; the Rev. Al Sharpton and nationally acclaimed Judge Greg Mathis, among others.
She served as the Starlighters Director of Youth, which teaches children ages 6 to 18 organizational skills, reading comprehension, social skills and more. Under her leadership the Starlighters have raised funds for educational trips to the Smithsonian Institute museum, the White House and to see a performance at the Kennedy Center, among other events.
Ward is a member of the Rebecca Chapter 4, Beloit, where she served as Worthy Matron and Past Grand Worthy Matron of Unity Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star State of Wisconsin PHA. While serving as Grand Worthy Matron, she established the Unity Grand Chapter OES Foundation. The foundation provides scholarships to high school students. She has provided 6,000 pounds of canned goods annually for the Unity Grand Chapter Food Pantry.
She is a past president of the Stateline Golden Kiwanis Club and current vice president of the Kiwanis Club of Beloit. She is past president of Latino Service Providers Coalition and President of the Women’s Culture Club.
She is marries to her husband Walter and they are the proud parents of Jacqueline Ward-Rogers, Kenneth McCraley Ward and Allisia Ward-Brown. They have three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.