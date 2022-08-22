Alexcia Payton speaks during Enough is Enough event held Saturday at New Life Ministries. The event, presented by Beloit Brown Community Liasison, promoted community dialogue and prayer to find solutions to gun violence in the community.
BELOIT - Saturday evening was a time of prayer, hope and memories of people whose lives ended too soon because of gun violence.
The Beloit Brown Community Liaison hosted a community event it called Enough is Enough at New Life Ministries with the hope of bringing people of all faiths and all backgrounds together to find solutions to violent crime in the community.
Alexcia Payton decided to create Beloit Brown Community Liaison and start hosting events for discussion and prayer after her cousin, Chelsey Payton, was shot and killed in Beloit on Oct. 3, 2020. Chelsey Payton, the mother of five, was killed in the crossfire at a party in Beloit. No suspects have been identified in her death.
Unfortunately, it was not the first time violent crime took a member of the Payton family. On July 4, 2010, Alexcia Payton’s cousin LaToya Payton was shot and killed in Beloit.
As Alexcia Payton spoke at New Life Ministries, she couldn’t help but remember seeing her cousin Chelsey in a casket during her funeral service at the church.
“I couldn’t believe it. We grew up together. We did cheerleading together. I never thought my cousin would be killed in the crossfire at a party,” she said.
Anthony Culver, a youth pastor at Family Worship Center, said he also experienced a loss due to violent crime. He said he is related to the family of Austin Ramos, who was shot and killed at the age of 5 on Jan. 22, 2016.
“When Austin died, I was at the funeral. I could not believe someone so young was taken from us,” Culver said.
He said people can get preoccupied with day-to-day life and forget the people around them are so important.
“We get so busy with what we are doing that we forget what is really important,” Culver said. “Enough is enough when it comes to gun violence. We will stand arm in arm and our voices will be louder together.”
Janelle Crary, who represents District 11 on the Rock County Board of Supervisors, said families have lost loved ones to violent crime and there has to be a solution.
“What we have been experiencing in the last 10 years is heartbreaking,” Crary said. “We must treat violent crime as a public health crisis.”
She said poverty and mental health access are issues that need to be addressed, which in turn will reduce violent crime.
She encouraged people to get involved in the community and to contact elected officials to voice their concerns.
“Our people are worth saving and our community is worth saving,” Crary said.
Jackie Jackson, a retired social worker in the Beloit School District currently on staff at Blackhawk Technical College, said people only need to pick up a newspaper or turn on their television to know that gun violence has taken a toll on the entire country.
She said so far this year, there have been 417 mass shootings in the United States. A mass shooting is defined as a shooting where four or more people have been injured or killed, according to the Gun Violence Archive. She said 18,000 children are killed or wounded by gunfire every year in the U.S. She added that 44% of Americans know someone who has been shot.
School District of Beloit Board of Education members Sean Leavy and Megan Miller spoke of safety measures taken in the school district and what can be done in the community to reduce violent crime.
Miller said the problem of gun violence is complex and that it cannot be solved overnight. She said the root of the solution is friendship and love. We have to care about others in our community and combat the loneliness some of these people who turn to violence feel, she said.
“We have to make our community a community of hope,” she said. “If we want violence to end in our community, it is up to every one of us to be in that arena.”