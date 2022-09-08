BELOIT- Roman’s Supermarket opened its doors on Aug. 31 and brought an independent grocery store to Liberty Avenue.
The 8,700-square-foot grocery store at 220 Liberty Ave., is open every day from 9 a.m.—7 p.m. The property was purchased in March.
The building on Beloit’s West Side used to house Guenther Electric, but they moved prior to the purchase. Guenther Electric has since moved to 2825 S. Bartells Drive in Beloit.
Tony Boparai, owner of Roman’s Supermarket, also operates Roman’s Fuel in Janesville. Roman’s Fuel is at 108 Center Ave. The gas station has been operational since 2009.
Roman’s Supermarket is Boparai’s second venture into the grocery market, with his first venture being Roman’s Market, which was a 3,000-square-foot storefront at 2006 Center Ave., Janesville, selling fresh produce and fruit. Over the summer that store closed its doors.
“I am currently focusing on the Beloit location and we still have some work to do,” Boparai explained.
Boparai is looking to add a digital sign, EBT payment options and weeding/paving the parking.
The public has been receptive to the new store in Beloit, Boparai said.
“The neighborhood is fantastic and we have seen customers returning daily,” Boparai smiled. “Customers have said they really like the layout and products we provide, but we really know we have a good thing here when we see those same people return.”
The grocery store has a little bit of everything including meat, frozen food and dairy products.
“We have the same products and sales the big-box stores have,” Boparai said. “Customers can find everything here from A to Z, except for alcohol.”
Boparai has started a petition to be able to sell alcohol at the location.
Roman’s Supermarket receives deliveries every week and have even made special orders for customers in the past.
“A mother asked if we could special order a specific kind of Lunchables, so we ordered two boxes,” Boparai said. “As a local, independent business we can provide for our customers where other businesses can’t.”
The supermarket currently has five employees, not including Boparai,
“We expect to hire two more employees towards the end of September to help with stocking,” Boparai said.
Looking towards the future, Boparai recently purchased the lot next door to Roman’s Fuels at 200 Center Ave. in Janesville.
“We are looking to construct a similar store, like our supermarket, in Janesville that will also sell alcohol,” Boparai explained. “The new location should be operational in late 2024.”
In the meantime, Boparai is focused on managing both the Roman’s Fuels and Supermarket.
