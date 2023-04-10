Charles and Gudrun Haynes are inviting everyone to the Seventh Annual Beloit Plant Exchange to be held at their yard at 209 Portland Ave. on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m.—noon. People can bring or pick up plants to share for free.
BELOIT — Ready to lunge into spring with bigger, better and more bountiful gardens this year?
You are invited to the Seventh Annual Beloit Plant Exchange to be held at Beloit’s Garden of Eden, otherwise known as the lawn of Charles and Gudrun Haynes, at 209 Portland Ave. on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m.—noon. People can park along Fifth Street.
In between peeks at the lush landscape of the Hayneses, the event will feature free flowers, vegetables, herbs and some seeds courtesy of friends and neighbors.
“Some bring. Some take. Some bring and take. There’s a little bit of everything,” Gudrun Haynes said.
People are encouraged to come early as the event typically attracts more than 100 people. Each year the Haynes, along with Rick McGrath and Ana Kelly, host the plant exchange and rotate it between the east and west sides of the city.
Guests can receive free plants as well as bring vegetation to share with others.
The Hayneses have a lot to share. Their 1.72 acre lot is filled with fruit and nut trees, vegetables, exotic flowers, patios, beds and more.
Their spacious greenhouse is home to a seed-grown avocado, passion flower, lime and lemon trees, cacao, coffee, tea tree, mango and other plants requiring a warmer climate. The hoophouse will nurture a peanut crop.
For those seeking the basics, Gudrun Haynes has them ready for dispensation.
“I have about 400 tomatoes, and only room for about 80,” she said.
She is also willing to pick up a shovel and say goodbye to some wandering onions, wild strawberries and her melon squash which grows up to 50 pounds.
“It’s like an oversized butternut squash,” she added.
Visitors can view the hazelnut tree, ready to bloom, and her blossoming passion flower as they visit, collect gardening tips or just feel green with envy.
The couple began renovating their yard when they started terracing a steep hill on their property.
To help conserve space they have implemented the practice of espalier, pruning and tying some of their fruit trees to a frame. They also have an array of structures for beans and other climbers to scale. In the future, they hope to add more sculpture to beautify the space.
The bountiful yard feeds them year round. They either freeze or freeze dry their extra fruit and vegetables and give extras to friends and neighbors.
“We eat locally and seasonally as much as possible,” Gudrun Haynes said.
They occasionally dine out, but avoid chain restaurants so they can support small businesses. They eat a bit of meat bought from the Beloit Farmers Market, but mostly rely on their own homegrown food.
Although their gardening responsibilities and three energetic dogs keep them close to home, Gudrun said her yard is considered her vacation spot, therapist’s office, and all-around happy place to be.
“I actually like pulling weeds,” she said.
When not basking in the sun or greenhouse lamps, she enjoys sharing her bounty with neighbors and chatting with them about gardening. Plans are already underway for garden upgrades, including sculptures.
The plant exchange will be the kickoff event for a summer of Beloit Gardeners activities. People are encouraged to follow the Beloit Gardeners’ Facebook page where people can share their photos and garden tips and support the mission of beautifying the streetscape and getting to know neighbors.