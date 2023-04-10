Haynes
BELOIT — Ready to lunge into spring with bigger, better and more bountiful gardens this year?

You are invited to the Seventh Annual Beloit Plant Exchange to be held at Beloit’s Garden of Eden, otherwise known as the lawn of Charles and Gudrun Haynes, at 209 Portland Ave. on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m.—noon. People can park along Fifth Street.