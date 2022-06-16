BELOIT—Everyone is invited to view the beautiful yards and gardens of Beloit at the inaugural Beloit Gardeners Garden Walk to be held July 2 from 9 a.m.—3 p.m., according to organizer Rick McGrath.
Nine yards are set to be showcased including those of Charles and Gudrun Haynes, Ron Maple, Peter Mawris, Pablo Toral, Doug Elstrom and Brittany Keyes, Danielle Clifton, Marta and Mauricio Garcia, Victor and Maria Bruno, and Larry and Karen Arft.
Tickets will be $10 for individuals, and $20 per couple or family. Tickets can be bought on the day of the event with cash at the yard of Charles and Gudrun Hayes at 209 Portland Ave. around 9 a.m.
All proceeds will benefit the Women’s Fund of the Stateline Community Foundation.
The “tickets” will consist of addresses and maps allowing participants to stop by yards during event hours at their leisure.
“People can come and go as they have time and interest,” said organizer Rick McGrath.
Last year the Beloit Gardeners, known as a “loose, unruly and unofficial group of Beloit gardeners,” held vegetable garden tours. This year the group is branching out to hold a more traditional garden walk.
“It’s landscaping, flowers and more of an aesthetic experience,” McGrath said.
While the garden walk will be traditional, some of the yards might be a bit unconventional. Some hosts are passionate naturalists who are moving away from traditional grass lawns to have more native plants and grasses.
The event is hoped to be inspirational, yet down-to-earth with regular size homes and urban lots.
“A lot of these smaller lots are more manageable and pack a lot of color and expression,” McGrath said. “I find it more relatable.”
The event also will feature Latino representation among the featured yards. Some of the winners in the Yard of the Month contest held by Beloit Gardeners have been those of Latino households.
The Women’s Fund of the Stateline Community Foundation is an endowed fund to inspire, empower and support women and girls through research, collaboration, advocacy and pooled resources. For more information people can visit https://statelinecf.org/womens-fund. McGrath noted it would be a great fund to donate to for the event’s inaugural year.
The Beloit Gardeners have a Facebook page where people are invited to share their photos and garden tips and encourage their mission of beautifying the streetscape and getting to know neighbors.