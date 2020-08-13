BELOIT — Where there once was a hole in the ground, now sits a brand-new home awaiting its first family.
Beloit Fresh Start YouthBuild AmeriCorps students have built their first home-from-scratch at 1316 Nelson Ave., according to construction trainers James Alfredson and Ryan Christie.
Students in Beloit Fresh Start’s YouthBuild Americorps program work on home construction projects to gain job skills. In 2007 Community Action purchased 15 properties in the Merrill Neighborhood, and students in the FreshStart construction program known as YouthBuild worked on rehabbing the homes as they gained work skills.
The homes have been resold over the years to qualified low-income families through the Merrill Housing Initiative. The program’s goal is to give a chance to own a home to people who might not otherwise have the opportunity.
“Since the program started, YouthBuild has rehabbed 15 homes. This is the first home we built from the ground up,” Alfredson said.
The new home is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached two-car garage. It’s already been put up for sale.
FreshStart, the umbrella organization for YouthBuild, is a program where students can obtain their high school diploma or GED and pursue different career path certifications.
They also undergo leadership and employability training, get OSHA 10 certification as well as CPR and First Aid certifications.
Through the construction program they get a pre-apprenticeship certificate training (PACT) from the Home Builders Institute. Most of the students’ construction skills come from working on the homes.
“This is the teaching classroom,” Alfredson said.
The goal at the program’s end, Christie said, is for students to be able to obtain jobs in the construction field. Those who pursue other careers or education benefit from the discipline and work skills gleaned during their time on the job site.
Beloit Fresh Start YouthBuild students started at the 1316 Nelson Ave. property in 2018. Two groups of students worked on it during the past two years. They learned how to put in flooring, drywall and insulation and more. The construction trainers acted as general contractors subcontracting some mechanical work with tradespeople who worked alongside students.
Although the Nelson Avenue home is complete, those at Beloit YouthBuild have no plans to slow down. On Monday a new group of construction students will begin the program, spending their first days learning safety. Soon they will be working on the next made-from-scratch home on a vacant lot on Dewey and Keeler Avenues.