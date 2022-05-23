BELOIT—The weather is heating up for the summer and so are the grills in food trucks in the area.
“The City of Beloit currently has 12 food vendors with outdoor vendor permits. This annual permit expires December 31, 2022,” said Sarah Lock, Director of Strategic Communications for the City of Beloit.
The city requires a permit for operation of a food truck, under City of Beloit ordinance section 14.04.
Doña Concha Mexican Food truck offers traditional food and is run by a local family.
“Our food truck is a tribute to my grandma,” said Juan Chavez Jr., Doña Concha Mexican Food co-owner. “Our logo is a portrait of her and we wanted to celebrate her.”
Doña Concha Mexican Food truck has two locations. Their first location which has been operating for eight years sits in the parking lot at Menards off Milwaukee Road in Beloit. Their second truck, which started operating last year, is located at Menards in Janesville.
Chavez and his family are always trying to bring in new customers.
“We have been experimenting with new dishes before putting them on the menu,” Chavez said. “May is a slower month, but we need to be ready for the busy summer months.”
“Customers can call ahead for their order,” Chavez noted. “People can find our menu on google.”
The food trucks in Beloit are varied in styles and menus.
Hi Tide food truck offers a unique type of menu.
“Our food is a mix of Hawaiian and Mexican cuisine,” said Abbey McLain, owner of Hi Tide food truck.
McLain was born in Beloit, but lived in Hawaii for a few years, while staying with her sister. Her sister’s husband, who was in the military, was based in Hawaii.
“I grew an appreciation for Hawaiian food and culture while staying there,” McLain said. “Hawaiian food takes an inspiration from Japanese culture while introducing concepts of their own.”
Hi Tide offers multiple dishes that incorporate pineapple. They also offer fish dishes including fish tacos. Another unique feature is their specialty drinks.
“I only opened the food truck three weeks ago,” McLain said. “I was serving dishes out of my kitchen previously.”
Hi Tide can be found outside 5BAR on East Grand Avenue in downtown Beloit, Thursday through Sunday. While the truck can be found outside Vintage Bliss off Riverside Drive on weekdays.
“We have worked hard on our truck and menu to get ready for the busy months ahead.” McLain noted.
Their menu can be found on social media including their Facebook page: https://m.facebook.com/HiTide2021/
One popular food truck business is Snacks and Stuff, which is run by Tennisha Loggins.
“Our food truck has been operational for two years,” Loggins said. “We worked and continue to work with Rock County Jumpstart.”
Snacks and Stuff goes to various events.
“We have a permanent kiosk at the Uptown Janesville mall,” Loggins noted. “Our kiosk opened up last September.”
The food truck is constantly moving around to various events and locations. A calendar can be found on their Facebook page: https://m.facebook.com/snacksandstufftruck/
“We customize our menu based on each event and business,” Loggins said. “We have offered candy, snacks and even hot food.”
“To prepare for the summer season, we have been to a variety of networking events and have been ordering more inventory,” Loggins said.
More food trucks can be found via the Visit Beloit website: https://visitbeloit.com/food-trucks/.