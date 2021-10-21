hot Beloit firefighter to receive First Responder award Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Oct 21, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT – State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, has chosen City ofBeloit Paramedic and Firefighter, Acting Lieutenant Phil Ferrera to receive the First Responder of the Year Award for the 31st Assembly District.October is First Responder Appreciation Month, on Oct. 26 the State Assembly will honor First Responder from each of the 99 Assembly Districts during their session day.Ferrera and his family will be attending the ceremony with Loudenbeck at the State Capitol for the recognition. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags First Responder Of The Year Amy Loudenbeck Wisconsin Assembly Beloit Fire Department Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit School Board allows Charles' previously banned public comment to be read Beloit police investigating non-fatal shooting from early Saturday Beloit man charged after mixup in jail release Rock County jury finds doctor negligent Beloit man charged after shots fired incident at motel Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime