BELOIT – State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, has chosen City of

Beloit Paramedic and Firefighter, Acting Lieutenant Phil Ferrera to receive the First Responder of the Year Award for the 31st Assembly District.

October is First Responder Appreciation Month, on Oct. 26 the State Assembly will honor First Responder from each of the 99 Assembly Districts during their session day.

Ferrera and his family will be attending the ceremony with  Loudenbeck at the State Capitol for the recognition.