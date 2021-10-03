Beloit Fire Department Lt. Jeremy Flanagan inspects parts of a fire engine at BFD Fire Station 3. Next week is Fire Prevention Week and officials urge residents take steps to prepare their homes for winter and possible fire risks associated with being indoors more often.
BELOIT—It’s not hard to take small steps to protect your home against the possible risks of fire or carbon monoxide poisoning, and Beloit Fire Department staff say now is the perfect time to take precautions.
National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 3—9, and Lt. Jeremy Flanagan of the Beloit Fire Department says residents can make their homes much safer by following basic fire safety and prevention tactics as well all prepare to move indoors for the winter ahead.
Ensuring smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms are functional is key, Flanagan said, and encouraged residents to replace batteries in the vital devices.
As people close up their houses for winter, that’s when everything is going to be sealed and carbon monoxide issues come into play,” Flanagan said.
Detectors should be located near gas-powered appliances including water heaters and stoves, with smoke detectors placed in the highest part of the home for quickest detection.
Having furnaces serviced and chimneys inspected is also important to prevent possible fires. Another common fire risk the department sees comes from clothes dryers, and Flanagan said residents should clean all vents of lint periodically to prevent buildup.
“Any time you are building up heat and you have that resistance of a blocked filter, you could cause some problems,” Flanagan said.
As always, Flanagan said residents should close doors before going to bed to prevent the quick spread of fire through a home. A closed door is more likely to cause a fire to spread slower and allow residents time to escape in the event of a house fire.
Using thermal imaging cameras, researchers found that closed-door rooms on both floors during the fire’s spread had average temperatures of less than 100 degrees Fahrenheit versus 1000+ degrees in the open-door rooms, according to the Fire Safety and Research Institute.
In the event of an emergency response to a home, Flanagan said residents should also consider shoveling snow and ice away from fire hydrants, sidewalks and steps.
As we try to bring patients out of a house, we’ve had issues of slipping on stairs and that’s a common one,” he added. “It’s the little things that you might not think of that could mean the difference between life and death in an emergency situation.”