BELOIT – Beloit Fire Station Two was unstaffed for eight hours on Sunday, but medical services were not impacted, according to Beloit Fire Chief Daniel Pease.
Pease said the station, at 2111 Cranston Road, was unstaffed due to a firefighter taking sick leave that was unrelated to COVID-19 exposure.
“This caused the station to drop to two personnel, which is not enough to staff an engine,” Pease said. “The remaining staff were placed on vehicles at the outlying stations. Station Two’s district still had full fire and EMS protection.”
Pease said dispatching would recommend the closest available units respond in the event of an EMS or fire call, something he said was no different than when the department has multiple calls in the same fire district at the same time.
Due to the Father’s Day holiday, Pease said multiple calls for coverage from additional staff were requested.
“It usually takes extra time on holidays to get coverage,” Pease said. “At no time was there a reduction in service.”
