BELOIT—Five members of the Beloit Fire Department staff who helped save a patient have been honored with awards for their efforts from March of this year.
A patient was suffering cardiac arrest on March 19 and five firefighters successfully resuscitated the patient. The patient was discharged after receiving treatment at a local hospital.
For nearly all of the firefighters, it wasn’t their first time being recognized in helping save a life.
For Lt. Justin Hanaman, it was his seventh life saving award, followed by Acting Lt. Mike Cullen’s third award; Acting Lt. Shaw West’s second award; and Firefighter/paramedic TJ Huffman’s second award.
It was firefighter/paramedic Gabe Quetell’s first live saving recognition, the department said.
All of our firefighters are highly trained to help our community members experiencing crisis. These are the outcomes we strive to obtain,” said Beloit Fire Chief Dan Pease. “We are thankful for the positive outcome and I couldn’t be more proud of the crew that responded.”