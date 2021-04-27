BELOIT—The Beloit Fire Department helped an injured man who was hurt below the dam in the closed spillway along the Rock River on Tuesday, according to department Facebook post.
Beloit Fire Department crews responded to the area at around 9 a.m. and stabilized the patient and then moved him by placing the man on a backboard. Crews then used ropes and a ladder to move the patient to the walking platform 20 feet above where the man was injured.
“This rescue had several different challenges along with access to the patient. We also had to deal with a slippery work area and water right below our work area,” said Deputy Chief Jason Griffin. “Also, we had to tie a rope system to move the patient up to the walking platform.”
No further information about the patient’s condition was provided.