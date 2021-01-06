BELOIT—During the winter months and with a recent heavy snowfall, local firefighters are reminding residents to keep fire hydrants clear of snow to help teams do their jobs.
Deputy Chief Joe Murray with the City of Beloit Fire Department said in the past, local firefighters have occasionally had issues of fire hydrants buried in snow banks, inhibiting their ability to quickly begin knocking down structure fires.
“We would just ask that you do clear that so that we can access it in a timely fashion,” Murray said. “It helps speed up the process of establishing a supply line so we can put out house fires.”
In cases where fire hydrants are not cleared of snow, firefighters might have to dig it out with shovels or hunt around for alternate water sources, potentially costing precious response time on scene, Murray said.
Fire engines carry a limited supply of water, making it important to connect to fire hydrants for a continuous flow, Murray said.
Recommendations from local and federal agencies state residents should clear between about 3 to 5 feet of snow around hydrants in their yards.
Residents are also asked to remove ice and clear a path from the hydrant to the street for easier access.
Murray also stated residents who use a snow blower to clear space around a fire hydrant should be careful and to avoid attempting to unclog the machines with their hands. Doing so could potentially result in serious injuries such as loss of limbs or fingers.
According to the U.S. Fire Administration, more house fires occur during the winter months than in any other season.
The fire department recently took down its annual lighted wreath after Jan. 1. One fatal house fire was recorded, Murray said.
The lighted wreath is typically put up at the fire department headquarters each December and serves as a reminder of fire safety and prevention practices.
Overall, 2020 was not more deadly, however Murray said the fire department received more calls for service than during the average year.
“The community overall does a good job of fire safety and being very cautious of cooking fires. It’s a good thing to see. We don’t want people to be displaced from their homes during the holidays,” Murray said.
Murray said the department encourages community members to continue to take steps to protect themselves from COVID-19 and push through the next several months as people have spent more time at home during the pandemic.
Murray said citizens should remain vigilant about cleaning their fireplaces and kitchens between uses to limit the chances of structure fires.