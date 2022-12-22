BELOIT—The Beloit Fire Department has responded to more fires during the holiday season than in the previous five years.
There have been five residential fires in Beloit since Thanksgiving this year.
Every year the Beloit Fire Department hangs a wreath outside of the Beloit Fire Department Headquarters at 1111 Church St.
In the event of a fire in the community one of the green lights on the wreath will be changed to a red light and if the fire involves a fatality, a blue light will be placed on the wreath.
The wreath was put up the day after Thanksgiving Day and will be on display until Jan. 1.
The five fires that occurred in Beloit this holiday season is the most fires recorded since 2018, according to a news release from the City of Beloit.
During the holiday season, 2021 had one fatal fire, while 2019 and 2022 only had one fire each that did not involve a fatality.
During the entire year of 2022 so far, the Beloit Fire Department has responded to 96 fires and the fires resulted in $2.7 million in damage.
The causes of the five recent fires in Beloit have included improper jumping of car batteries, smoking and electrical issues, according to a City of Beloit news release.
According to the U.S. Fire Administration, the most common causes of fires nationwide for 2022 include the following:
“Whether you’re cooking the big holiday meal, decorating with candles or having a quick smoke to avoid talking to relatives, please keep fire safety at the top of your mind,” said Beloit Deputy Chief Jason Griffin. “Keep a close eye on the stove and open flames and candles. Make sure that the cigarette is properly extinguished.”
Local residents also are urged to replace any old, worn Christmas lights, keep candles away from curtains and other flammable material, keep the tree away from heat sources and test your smoke detectors in the home.
