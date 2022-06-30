BELOIT—The Beloit Fire Department administrative staff will be reorganized to include only one deputy chief in the coming weeks.
Currently there are two deputy chiefs—Jason Griffin and Joe Murray. Murray will be retiring effective July 15.
Griffin is currently acting as South Beloit Fire Chief, spending up to 10 hours a week at the South Beloit department.
“The fire department is going through a reorganization process to a more modern operational structure,” said Sarah Lock, City of Beloit Director of Strategic Communications.
The new hierarchy that will be put in place this summer will be as follows, according to Lock.
- One fire chief
- One deputy chief
- Three Battalion chiefs
- Other ranks in the department include: Captains, Master Fire Mechanic, Fire Mechanic, Lieutenant, Acting Lieutenant, Motor Pump Operator, Firefighter, Firefighter-Paramedic.
Lock said in a written statement to the Beloit Daily News that the intent is to do an internal promotional process for the deputy chief position, which is second in command in the fire department. She said a nationwide recruitment process is underway to fill the three battalion chief positions, but internal candidates also can apply.
Beloit Fire Chief Daniel Pease will make recommendations for who will fill the deputy chief and battalion chief positions.
“All recommendations will go publicly before the Beloit Police & Fire Commission,” Lock noted. “The Beloit Police and Fire Commission will be making the final decision on the deputy chief position.”
This new system will open three more battalion chief positions that the department did not have before.
“We do not have any current battalion chiefs as the battalion chief position was recently created in the restructuring process,” Lock noted.
The battalion chief positions fill the role of the third office in charge, right below the deputy chief.
“Deputy Chief Griffin currently serves in a role that is at the level of battalion chief,” Lock noted. “It’s too preliminary in the process for me to provide comments on who will be moving into what role at this point. It might be a little confusing given the current titles vs. roles.”
Chief Daniel Pease has been spending part of his time as acting fire chief in the Town of Beloit, just as Griffin is spending part of his time as acting chief in South Beloit.
It is unknown if Griffin will be the sole deputy chief or become a battalion chief under the new system.