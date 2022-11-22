BELOIT—Thanksgiving can be a time of family togetherness and good cheer. It also can be a time when a moment of carelessness can result in tragedy.
The Beloit Fire Department is urging area residents to be careful this holiday season to avoid accidental fires.
“We usually have a higher number of calls during Thanksgiving,” said Jeremy Flanagan, Lieutenant of the Beloit Fire Department. “It is rare when we have a slow holiday at the fire department.”
Every year the Beloit Fire Department hangs a wreath that goes up the day after Thanksgiving and will stay up until Jan. 1.
The wreath will be on display at the Beloit Fire Department Headquarters located at 1111 Church St.
One of the ways the wreathe is used, besides raising holiday spirits, is to display the number of fires that occurred during the holiday season.
“If no fires have occurred the wreath will display only green lights, if a fire occurs, a red light will turn on and if a fire involves a loss of life it will display a blue light,” Flanagan said.
Flanagan hopes safety tips offered by the fire department will ensure a safe holiday season and keep the wreath green.
One trend that has been gaining traction are people who deep fry their turkeys for Thanksgiving dinner.
“It can be a delicious way to eat turkey, but you have to make sure you’re safe about it,” Flanagan said. “The problem comes about when people overfill the pot with oil. If the pot is overfilled, oil might drip into the flames and cause a dangerous situation.”
To avoid this dangerous mistake, Flanagan recommends that people put the turkey in the pot first, then fill it with oil before turning the burner on. Once the correct amount of oil is in the pot, remove the turkey and then turn on the burner.
“People should only deep fry a turkey outside and not inside of their house,” Flanagan explained. “One other tip that people might not be aware of is to make sure that the turkey is all the way thawed.”
Even if families are not preparing a fried turkey they still need to watch out for common mistakes while cooking big meals.
“While in the kitchen it is important to keep an eye on all open flames and burners that are turned on,” Flanagan said. “Even after the meals are prepared it is routine to leave slow cookers and burners on warm, but it is important to not forget that they are turned on.”
Being aware of surroundings leads into another safety concern when it comes to having a safe Thanksgiving.
“Candles are customary to have on the dinner table or to have for the holidays,” Flanagan said. “It is just important to be aware of their location and where you place them.”
Candles should not be placed on windowsills, because they could potentially lead to burning curtains, according to Flanagan. If there are children or pets around, candles should be placed out of reach.
“I recommend using candles that are in jars or have an enclosure if possible,” Flanagan said. “It can be easy to forget to blow out a candle before leaving the house to run an errand.”