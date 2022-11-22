Wreath
Buy Now

Beloit Fire Department members Major Cain Jr., right, and Jason Boschi hang up a decorated wreath outside the Beloit Fire Department headquarters in Beloit in 2021.

 File Photo

BELOIT—Thanksgiving can be a time of family togetherness and good cheer. It also can be a time when a moment of carelessness can result in tragedy.

The Beloit Fire Department is urging area residents to be careful this holiday season to avoid accidental fires.

Tags

Recommended for you