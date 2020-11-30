BELOIT—With fire safety and community spirit in mind, the Beloit Fire Department hung its lighted wreath outside its headquarters on Monday afternoon.
“We definitely like to hang it up. It gives us a little holiday spirit around the station and puts everyone in a little better mood,” said relief motor pump operator Jason Boschi, who has served for eight years as a firefighter.
Boschi hung the wreath with the help of firefighter and paramedic of three years, Major Cain Jr.
The fire department has carried on its wreath tradition for several decades, since at least the 1960s or earlier, said Deputy Chief Joseph Murray Jr.
If there is a fire during the holiday season, a red light bulb is added to the wreath and a blue light is added if there is a fire with a fatality.
“You don’t want to see any red or blue bulbs on there,” Boschi said.
Cain said some key fire safety tips around the holidays include:
- Don’t overload electrical outlets with too many appliances.
- Ensure Christmas trees have plenty of water.
- Be attentive and safe when cooking.
- Check to see if smoke detectors at home are working.
Cain added that each year, the wreath is a festive reminder of general fire safety.
Some other fire safety tips during the holiday season from the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) include:
- Choose holiday lights or decorations that are flame resistant.
- Keep lit candles away from decorations that could burn.
- Separate indoor and outdoor lights.
- Replace broken cords or lights with loose bulbs.
- Use clips instead of nails to hang up lights.
- Move decorations away from windows or doors.
On the average year, lighting equipment is involved in around 44% of Christmas tree fires, and about 39% of tree fires start in the living room..
Chimney fires and kitchen fires are also among the most common causes of house fires, and candles can cause a significant portion of fires, too.
Between 2013 and 2017, fire departments nationwide responded to a collective 160 home fires that started with Christmas trees and about 780 structure fires that began with decorations, according to the NFPA.
For more information of fire safety and prevention, go to nfpa.org.