BELOIT - Local filmmaker Rebekah Evans is challenging people to assess themselves and others outside of societal labels through her new documentary titled "EMBODIED."
In it, Evans interviews 12 friends, family members and acquaintances, and challenges them to describe themselves without using terms like “White man” or “Black woman.” This allows them to think of themselves in a new light and instead use terms like “kind,” “caring,” and “inquisitive.”
“It’s like a feel-good documentary,” Evans said. “You’ll walk away feeling encouraged and learning something new about yourself.”
Local individuals interviewed for the film include recent Miss Beloit candidates Zanielle Robinson and Candiss Edwards, local student Corrion Johnson, Dean of Students at Beloit College Cecil Youngblood, owner of Clippers and Curls Mary Sandlin, local DJ Dee Franko, and others.
Evans said she chose this crop of interviewees because she wanted to show how these conversations can endear viewers to a stranger, but also cause them to discover new things about their loved ones whom they thought they knew completely.
Evans graduated from Beloit College with a double major in Media Studies and Theatre. She is currently enrolled at DePaul University’s Film School and plans to graduate with an MFA in May of 2024. Evans has since used all the knowledge from her education to help further her passion for filmmaking.
Evans finds documentaries to be the most interesting films to make because it allows her to explore real-life people and situations in an impactful way.
“Humans are so interesting. There’s so many aspects to us that are yet to be discovered,” Evans explained.
Evans praised Beloit as a great small community with “so much to offer” and she chose to make it and its residents the subject of her documentary because she appreciated how Beloiters always “have each other’s backs.”
“EMBODYED” will be shown over four days in Beloit. The film will be featured at at the Wilson Theater in Mayer Hall on the Beloit College campus. Showtimes will be Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 8 p.m.
“I believe that the film will be a great source of entertainment for both young people and adults during this spring break,” Evans said. “I also believe the film will serve as a spark to bring back humanity in our society, our community, our schools, and within our homes.”