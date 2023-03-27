Embodyed Pic

Mary Sandlin, owner of Clippers and Curls, is seen being interviewed by Rebekah Evans for the documentary film, "EMBODYED." The film is scheduled to be shown at Beloit College starting Thursday.

BELOIT - Local filmmaker Rebekah Evans is challenging people to assess themselves and others outside of societal labels through her new documentary titled "EMBODIED."

In it, Evans interviews 12 friends, family members and acquaintances, and challenges them to describe themselves without using terms like “White man” or “Black woman.” This allows them to think of themselves in a new light and instead use terms like “kind,” “caring,” and “inquisitive.”