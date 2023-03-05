BIFF wraps up
The Beloit International Film Festival Box Office prepares to close on Sunday, ending another two-week run of the film festival. Organizers said this year’s festival saw better ticket sales and more foot traffic compared to last year.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT — The Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) drew the curtain on another year of movies, short films and music videos with organizers and fans giving the fest high marks.

“It’s really been a much better festival than last year,” said Greg Gerard, executive director of BIFF. “The foot traffic was much better and the quality of films was great. We’re not at the 2020 levels yet, but that was our best year. That’s a high mark to try to reach.”