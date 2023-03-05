The Beloit International Film Festival Box Office prepares to close on Sunday, ending another two-week run of the film festival. Organizers said this year’s festival saw better ticket sales and more foot traffic compared to last year.
BELOIT — The Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) drew the curtain on another year of movies, short films and music videos with organizers and fans giving the fest high marks.
“It’s really been a much better festival than last year,” said Greg Gerard, executive director of BIFF. “The foot traffic was much better and the quality of films was great. We’re not at the 2020 levels yet, but that was our best year. That’s a high mark to try to reach.”
Although Gerard did not have final numbers on attendance or ticket sales, he did say ticket sales were up this year compared to 2022. The film festival kicked off on Feb. 24 and concluded on Sunday.
He said the mild weather during the festival was a blessing, and he credited the BIFF board members and staff with planning better this year to avoid some of the hiccups the festival experienced in previous years. And, he noted the festival could not go on without the volunteers.
“I can’t say enough about our volunteers. They’re good natured and they take on any challenge handed to them,” Gerard said.
The film makers were very pleased with the venues and audiences, Gerard said.
“The film makers always rave about the hospitality here, and they say the audiences here ask the best questions,” he said.
Gerard said some of the highlights of this year’s festival included the showing of “Till” at the Weissberg Auditorium at Beloit College’s Powerhouse. The film told the story of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old Black youth who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 allegedly for whistling at a White woman. A question-and-answer session followed the film with Till’s family members answering questions.
Another highlight was the showing of PTSD 911, which focused on the stress and mental challenges facing first responders.
“Both showings were well attended. There were great stories to tell. It just affirmed we are all in this together,” Gerard said.
The festival closed out Sunday with showings of Honor in the Heartland — The Story of the USS Beloit, and the free showing ot the BIFF Classic Film, Top Gun.
Now, the plans are to start for next year’s festival, which will be the 19th year for BIFF.
“We hope we can grow the festival in the next few years, since we are not far away from our 20th year,” Gerard said.
One change the BIFF board is considering is changing the dates for the festival so it is held in late March and early April. One advantage to this is the weather is expected to be better and may bring better foot traffic. Also, holding the festival later in the year, will allow more time for planning.
Gerard said he appreciates all the film fans who supported this year’s festival.