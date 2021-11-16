Pictured are Courtney Ovist and her fiance Dustin with their son Caysen and new Sheltie puppy Kylo. Courtney helped convince her dad to keep three male puppies together and they are now being raised by multiple generations of the Ovist family.
Jason and Mary Ovist with Badger and new puppy Wisco. The family recently welcomed three new Sheltie puppies into the fold to keep the puppies together.
Photo provided
Pictured are Corbin Ovist and fiance Kayli with their new Sheltie puppy Champ. Multiple generations of the Ovist family will now raise three puppies from the same litter together.
BELOIT—Beloit resident Jason Ovist has had Sheltie dogs since he was a kid, and now multiple generations of the Ovist family will keep together a passel of puppies from the same litter to help them all grow up alongside their children.
Now, Jason is 47-years-old and works in construction in the Beloit area. As a kid, he can remember falling in love with Sheltie puppies, which are known for their obedience and intelligence.
“They’re great dogs,” Ovist said. “They’re great around kids and they’re such great companions for everyone.”
What prompted the idea to adopt Sheltie puppies from the same litter was Jason’s daughter Courtney Ovist had a Sheltie—Chloe—get sick unexpectedly and the beloved pet had to be put down.
From there, the Ovist family searched through a Sheltie owners Facebook group to find new puppies for the next generation to find a good home.
“We found someone in Martell, Iowa and we drove to Dubuque to find these Sheltie male puppies,” Jason Ovist said. “We picked out one at first but the whole drive home my wife Mary and Courtney were saying we should get the others and keep them together.”
So after some negotiation, Jason and Mary ended up with puppy Wisco; Courtney and her fiancé Dustin took puppy Kylo; and Jason’s son Corbin and his fiancé took puppy Champ.
Together, Jason Ovist said, the family will keep the puppies together and make sure they have everything they need to live long and happy lives.
“We get them together an they’re all playing around like brothers and play biting one another,” Jason Ovist said. “We enjoy them and they enjoy our company.”
There’s even a chance they do a family Christmas card with all the pups this year, but he said he’d leave that up to Mary and Courtney to organize.
“You have to enjoy the puppy phase because it doesn’t last long,” he said.