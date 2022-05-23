BELOIT—The Wright Museum of Art, Kubb United, and Hispanos Unidos Rompiendo Fronteras Inc. have been named recipients of the Joint Effort in Tourism (J.E.T.) grant, according to a news release from Visit Beloit.
Visit Beloit, the official destination marketing organization for the greater Beloit region, is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to attract visitors to Beloit. The intent of the J.E.T. grant program is to assist other not-for-profit organizations in developing and marketing events and activities that have the potential to attract visitors to the Beloit region.
The Wright Museum of Art at Beloit College was awarded $550 for marketing its summer exhibitions. An opening reception will be held on June 3 at the Wright Museum of Art. The show will include three exhibits including “Sublime Excesses: The Paintings of James V. Lamb,” The 64th Annual Beloit & Vicinity Exhibition, and “Like Fire and Smoke.”
Kubb United was awarded $1,500 for the marketing of the sixth annual Beloit U.S. Kubb Open that took place on May 14. Forty-seven teams from throughout the United States competed at Pohlman Field at Telfer Park in Beloit.
Lastly, Hispanos Unidos Rompiendo Fronteras Inc. was awarded $4,000 for marketing of a brand-new event, the Stateline Hispanic Heritage Festival. The festival will celebrate the Hispanic culture found throughout the greater Beloit region. More details on the event are to come soon.
Visit Beloit has distributed more than $375,000 in grant funds to organizations in the Stateline Area since 2009. Visit Beloit’s primary source of funding comes from room tax revenue paid by visitors staying in local lodging facilities.
For more information on the grant programs, go to www.visitbeloit.com/grants. The next round of grant applications are due by Aug. 31.