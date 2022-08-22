Families Fighting Addiction President Tracy Burtis, middle, smiles with Overdose Awareness Walk participants as they pass through Riverside Park in Beloit in a previous year’s walk. This year’s walk is set for Sunday.
BELOIT—Families who have lost a loved one to substance abuse can remember them and bond with others who have experienced a loss during the Overdose Awareness Walk set for Sunday at Riverside Park.
Families Fighting Addiction is hosting the Overdose Awareness Walk and the first Lantern Release Memorial on Sunday. The group holds a walk every year on the weekend closest to International Overdose Day on Aug. 31.
The walk will begin at 4 p.m. at The Rock Bar and Grill, 101 Maple Ave. The guest speaker, Charles Tubbs, will give a presentation at 6 p.m.
Families Fighting Addiction’s mission is to provide support, education and resources to those struggling with a loved one’s addiction and/or the loss of a loved one to a drug overdose.
Tracy Burtis, president of Families Fighting Addiction, said this is the fourth year for the overdose awareness walk, but it the first time the nonprofit is doing a lantern release in honor of those lost to drug overdoses.
Tubbs was on the Beloit Police Department for nearly 30 years, rising to the rank of deputy chief. He also served as Wisconsin Capitol Police Chief, administrator of the Wisconsin Division of Juvenile Corrections and Dane County Emergency Management Director.
He also lost his son to an overdose three years ago and will speak about his experience.
“Charlie is a fan favorite in Beloit,” Burtis said. “He’s a wonderful speaker and he unfortunately lost his son three years ago. He went to Madison to retire and he’s still working probably 80 hours a week knowing him.”
After Tubbs speaks, families can release their specially made lanterns with a picture of their loved ones onto the lagoon at Riverside Park. The other side of the lantern will say, “You were ready but our hearts were not.” Those who are interested in participating in the lantern release should contact Burtis at 608-346-9574 as soon as possible.
“It’s really good that people are reaching out and feeling OK to reach out because we don’t want them to hide in shame,” Burtis said. “They don’t need to hide the loss of their loved ones. Share it with somebody who really understands. We need to pull together because addiction is bigger than all of us.”
Overdose Aid Kits
On Thursday, Families Fighting Addiction will be going to numerous businesses in the Rock County area and distributing overdose aid kits. These kits will include two doses of Naloxone (more commonly known as Narcan), information inside on how to use this drug, CPR masks, and more. Narcan is a medicine that is used to rapidly reverses opioid overdoses.
Burtis said these kits are currently in place at the Rock County Human Services Building and in multiple Janesville hotels. On Aug. 25, Burtis and others from the nonprofit plan to distribute kits to Beloit’s Overflowing Cup, The Micah Project in Janesville, and more.
“In Rock County we (Beloit) have the fifth largest number of overdoses in the state,” Burtis said. ”It’s really important that we get this out. The neat thing about this is it’s a community drive. If you know somebody who knows somebody with an addiction problem they can pick up this kit and protect that person. Give it to whomever they would like and no questions asked.”