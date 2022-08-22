Annual Overdose Awareness Walk by Families Fighting Addiction
Families Fighting Addiction President Tracy Burtis, middle, smiles with Overdose Awareness Walk participants as they pass through Riverside Park in Beloit in a previous year’s walk. This year’s walk is set for Sunday.

 Adams Publishing Group file photo

BELOIT—Families who have lost a loved one to substance abuse can remember them and bond with others who have experienced a loss during the Overdose Awareness Walk set for Sunday at Riverside Park.

Families Fighting Addiction is hosting the Overdose Awareness Walk and the first Lantern Release Memorial on Sunday. The group holds a walk every year on the weekend closest to International Overdose Day on Aug. 31.