hot Beloit event planned for Mexican Independence Day Clint Wolf Sep 13, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago BELOIT - A celebration of Mexican Independence Day celebration will be held from 5 - 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Piggly Wiggly, at 1827 Prairie Ave, Beloit.The Mexican Consulate will carry out a special ceremony to celebrate Independence Day.There will be music, folkloric dance, food, and more.Most proceeds will be donated to Beloit Even Start Dancers, Third Generation Folkloric Regional Dance Group, and Hackett and Todd Elementary Schools in Beloit.