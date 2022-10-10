BELOIT—Tom Farley had his television on mute on a cold December day in 1997. The TV was tuned to CNN and out of the corner of his eye, he noticed pictures of his brother, comedian Chris Farley, were flashing across the screen. He turned up the sound and that’s when he learned the tragic news—His brother had died of a drug overdose.

His first reaction was, who else would learn of the death of their loved ones on television. Since that time, he has shared his grief with many people who have lost brothers, sisters and other family members to drug overdoses.