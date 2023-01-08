BELOIT — Can you eat soup with a blindfold on?
You will get that opportunity and many other fun surprises at the Beloit Evening Lions annual Dining in the Dark event, set for Jan. 28 at Boundaries Bar and Grill Birch Room, 3807 S. Riverside Drive.
This fundraising event is being held to help people better understand the world of the blind and visually impaired. Those daring enough to try the event will likely rely more on their sense of taste, sound, touch and smell to enjoy their meal. The dinner, which will be prepared by Mary’s Custom Catering, will consist of a four-course meal of soup, salad, entrée, dessert, coffee and water.
The event also features a “blind” wine grab and has several raffle items that will be given away.
Once people are blindfolded at their tables, they will be guided through their meal with the help of Lions Club members. There’s no peeking, and If someone lifts a blindfold, they will have to pay a $10 fine. However, dinner guests will only be fined once a night.
Last year the event attracted more than 100 daring souls ready to risk a spill for a delicious meal and a good cause.
“Come out and have a good time,” said Beloit Evening Lions Event Chairman Sandie Storley. “Serving the visually impaired was the Lions Club initial mission.”
The social hour for the Dining in the Dark event will be held from 5 — 6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m. followed by dancing from 9 — 11 p.m.
The cost is $55 per person or a table of eight for $400.
Registrations can be made online at https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/beloit_evening/ or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/beloitevening.lions. For more information, you can call Lions club member Todd Nelson at 608-290-3628.
After the meal, blindfolds will be removed and guests will have time to reflect on their experiences and dance to the music of DJ Lion Chuck Wilson.
