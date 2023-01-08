Lions Club to host Dining in the Dark

Blindfolded dinner guests try to enjoy their meal during a previous Dining in the Dark fundraising event. This year the Beloit Evening Lions Club will host the event on Jan. 28 at Boundaries Bar and Grill.

 Photo provided

BELOIT — Can you eat soup with a blindfold on?

You will get that opportunity and many other fun surprises at the Beloit Evening Lions annual Dining in the Dark event, set for Jan. 28 at Boundaries Bar and Grill Birch Room, 3807 S. Riverside Drive.