BELOIT — From heart struck to heart strong.
That’s the new tag line for the Beloit Domestic Violence Survivor Center that will soon be called Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit. The Family Services-affiliated organization hopes to reach more survivors than ever before thanks to expanded services amid COVID-19 disruption.
Director of Survivor Empowerment Services Kelsey Hood-Christenson said the center’s focus will still be on helping survivors of domestic violence, with the mission to “champion the inherent dignity of each individual and interrupt and dismantle the systemic cycle of domestic abuse.”
The re-branding effort will kick off on Oct. 1, the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
In the last two years, the center has added more staff and services to help those impacted by domestic violence. Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit has seven full-time survivor advocates and 12 part-time advocates who manage operations of the center’s shelter and handle individual cases.
The center recently added a bilingual advocacy program and expanded services to reach non-English speaking survivors due to the growing Latinx population in Beloit and Rock County. Also new in the last two years is the addition of a legal defense fund that helps cover court-related costs for survivors navigating complex legal issues with alleged perpetrators of abuse.
Hood-Christenson said the re-branding is aimed at helping the center become more inclusive and forward-thinking to reach as many people in the area as possible going forward.
With the onset of COVID-19, she said the center saw a decrease in hotline calls, but as stay-at-home orders were lifted and places started reopening, the calls increased dramatically.
“We felt that decline was due to survivors not having the opportunity to call or seek services,” Hood-Christenson said. “Once those orders were removed we saw things skyrocket. We started seeing not only survivors that had worked with us in the past and had exited our services, but also many survivors who we hadn’t heard from previously.”
Hood-Christenson attributes the increase of new survivors seeking help possibly to new economic hardships due to COVID-19 and general stresses related to the pandemic as families struggle to make ends meet.
“We’re fortunate that we’ve been able to offer our services throughout the pandemic and we’re fortunate that we have the capability to offer services remotely, while still having in-person contact with survivors who don’t have access to remote options,” Hood-Christenson said.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, a 24-hour helpline is available at 608-365-1119 or 608-364-1065. If you or someone else is in danger, call 911. For more information, visit familyservices1.org/bdvsc.