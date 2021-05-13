BELOIT — The Beloit Dirty Dash is coming back and will be muddier than ever this summer, with recreation teams digging lots of mud pits ahead of time.
“It’s going to be a lot muddier than in years past. It’s going to be a lot of climbing, crawling, lots of hills,” said Recreation Coordinator Nicole Yost.
This year’s event, the Family Mud Run, will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Big Hill Park in Beloit.
It will be the sixth time the event has been offered, a hitting the pause button in 2020.
This year’s event will include new obstacles and more mud pits to help space out participants.
There will also be drier areas to charge through for parents who prefer to not get dirty.
Face coverings will be required, and families are asked to fill out COVID-19 questionnaires before the race.
Yost said the run will include a staggered start with different time slots for families to arrive and get started.
Yost said the Parks and Recreation Department has space to accommodate 50 households, or about 250 people.
Participating families will each start their run six minutes part.
During the run, there will be minimal “touch points,” Yost said. The means more mud pits and obstacles in an effort to provide alternate routes to allow for greater social distancing.
About 50 volunteers divided up between two separate shifts will be helping out at the event, Yost said.
After completing the race, there will be a designated space for families to take messy photos and rinse off their muddy shoes.
“The Dirty Dash is the staple of Beloit Parks and Rec,” Yost said. “We’re just looking forward to getting the community back out together and socially distanced.”
Registration is $10 a person and includes a medal and goodie bag upon completion of the race. Shirts will also be sold on-site.
Each household must have at least one runner over the age of 16, with a limit of eight people per household. Registration is limited to Beloit residents. Spectators will not be allowed.
Registration opens at 8 a.m. on May 18. To sign up, call the Parks and Recreation office at 608-364-2890.