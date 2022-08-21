BELOIT—Why is it that nothing brings a smile to a kids face like getting dirty?
Well, the answer could be found at Big Hill Park Saturday when the Beloit Parks and Recreation Department hosted the Dirty Dash, where youngsters waded through muddy water, climbed over dirt hills and swung on ropes over mud pits, all with the goal of having a good time.
Young Maddie Pals and her brother, Michael. were ready to run Saturday morning.
“I can’t wait to get dirty,” Maddie said with a big smile on her face.
Michael also was excited to get down and dirty and conquer the many obstacles on the course.
“He lives in the mud,” said Chad Pals, father of Michael and Maddie.
The Pals family were among about 400 who signed up for the Dirty Dash, and there were hundreds of family members on the sidelines cheering the children on as they splashed, crawled and sometimes fell during the muddy race.
There were 70 volunteers who helped along the course, and in other areas. Beloit College’s soccer team and cross-country team were among the volunteers.
Participation increased dramatically this year over last year when about 250 youngsters took part in the Dirty Dash.
The Dirty Dash consisted of a half-mile course for the younger children, and a mile-long course for the older youngsters. The event was open to children ages 4 to 18.
First up on the course was the challenged of climbing a mud hill and sliding down into a soupy pool of muddy water. Other obstacles awaited farther down the course as children had to navigate through a maze made of wooden pallets, climb through a tangled web of twine, crawl through a muddy tunnel, climb over a climbing wall and scale a mound of mud.
“It’s good clean fun,” said Jon Nelson.
Megan Nelson, who was at the event to watch the action, said it was a fun day for the whole family.
“I like to see kids have fun outdoors, like they are supposed to,” she said.
At the finish line, kids were presented with a Dirty Dash medal and members of the Beloit Fire Department were on hand with hoses ready to rinse off the muddy competitors.
All seemed happy and ready to return for another dash next year.